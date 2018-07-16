BMC Racing saved by merger with CCC and agree deal with Greg Van Avermaet

The American team will merge with CCC Sprandi Polkowice for 2019 and have resigned Greg Van Avermaet

BMC Racing and CCC Sprandi to merge for the 2019 season, saving the team and keeping star rider and current Tour de France race leader Greg Van Avermaet.

American general manager Jim Ochowicz and the team confirmed the deal in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Many BMC riders have already signed contracts with new teams including Richie Porte, Rohan Dennis and Tejay Van Garderen. It will welcome the influx of Polish cyclists to fill out the 25- to 28-man roster with Van Avermaet and helpers Michael Schär and Nathan Van Hooydonck.

Greg Van Avermaet, winner of the 2017 Paris-Roubaix, Olympic Champion on the road and current Tour yellow jersey, agreed to a three-year deal. Given his deal length, the merger agreement could run for a similar term.

Dennis, stage winner and leader of the Giro d’Italia, has signed for Bahrain-Merida. Porte, who crashed out of the Tour in the Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, will join Trek-Segafredo in 2019. American Tejay van Garderen is confirmed for EF Education First-Drapac.

Ochowicz risked losing most of his riders as he searched for sponsors deep into the 2018 season. Van Avermaet was said to be following BMC bikes to Dimension Data, but decided to stay in the same structure.

He earns around €1.2 million currently, but the amount of his new contract could be around €1.8 million per year through 2021.