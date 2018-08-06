Cycling transfers 2019: All the ins and outs from the WorldTour

There are plenty of big names on the market this off-season, and with the transfer window having opened on August 1 we're now finding out where they're headed
Cycling’s transfer window swung wide open on August 1, meaning teams are free to announce which riders are coming and going for the 2019 season.
This is expected to be an exciting period of transfers, with a number of big name riders expected to be changing teams for the 2019 season.
Here is our handy list of the ins and outs from each WorldTour team, which will be updated with all the big moves throughout August and the rest of the season.
Ag2r La Mondiale
Ins:
Outs:
Renewals: Mathias Frank. Nans Peters, Quentin Jauregui, Benoit Cosnefroy, Clement Chevrier, Alexandre geniez, Gediminas Bagdonas, Stijn Vandenbergh, Hubert Dupont, Samuel Dumoulin, Alexis Gougeard
Astana
Ins:
Outs: Michael Valgren (Dimension Data)
Renewals: Alexey Lutsenko
Bahrain Merida
Ins: Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), Stevie Williams (SEG Racing Academy), (Damiano Caruso)
Outs:
Renewals: Hermann Pernsteiner
BMCCCC (name TBC)
Ins: Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Michael Schär (BMC Racing), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
Outs: Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First-Drapac)
Bora-Hansgrohe
Ins:
Outs:
Renewals:
EF Education First-Drapac
Ins: Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing)
Outs:
Renewals: Matti Breschel, Sep Vanmarcke, Sebastian Langeveld
Dimension Data
Ins: Michael Valgren (Astana), Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing)
Outs:
Renewals: Ben O’Connor
Groupama-FDJ
Ins:
Outs:
Renewals: Oliver Le Gac, Marc Sarreau, Davide Gaudu, Arnaud Démare, Antoine Duschene
Katusha-Alpecin
Ins: Jens Debusschere
Outs:
Renewals: Alex Dowsett, Willie Smit, Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, Reto Hollenstein, Marco Haller, Rick Zabel, Nils Politt, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Jenthe Biermans
LottoNL-Jumbo
Ins:
Outs:
Renewals: Armund Grøndahl Jansen, Steven Kruijswijk, Maarten Wynants, Floris De Tier, George Bennett, Antwan Tolhoek, Robert Gesink
Lotto-Soudal
Ins:
Outs: Jens Debusschere (Katusha-Alpecin), André Greipel (Fortuneo-Samsic), Marcel Sieberg
Renewals: Tim Wellens, Thomas De Gendt
Movistar
Ins:
Outs:
Renewals: Marc Soler
Mitchelton-Scott
Ins:
Outs: Caleb Ewan
Renewals: Simon Yates, Adam Yates
Quick-Step Floors
Ins: Remco Evenepoel
Outs:
Renewals:
Team Sky
Ins:
Outs:
Renewals: Vasil Kiryienka
Team Sunweb
Ins: Max Canter (Sunweb Development), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Sunweb Development), Cees Bol (SEG Racing Academy)
Outs:
Renewals: Chris Hamilton
Trek-Segafredo
Ins:
Outs: Gregory Rast (Retirement)
Renewals: Koen De Kort, Markel Irizar, Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen
UAE Team Emirates
Ins:
Outs:
Renewals: