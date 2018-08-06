Cycling transfers 2019: All the ins and outs from the WorldTour

There are plenty of big names on the market this off-season, and with the transfer window having opened on August 1 we're now finding out where they're headed

Cycling’s transfer window swung wide open on August 1, meaning teams are free to announce which riders are coming and going for the 2019 season.

This is expected to be an exciting period of transfers, with a number of big name riders expected to be changing teams for the 2019 season.

Here is our handy list of the ins and outs from each WorldTour team, which will be updated with all the big moves throughout August and the rest of the season.

Ag2r La Mondiale

Ins:

Outs:

Renewals: Mathias Frank. Nans Peters, Quentin Jauregui, Benoit Cosnefroy, Clement Chevrier, Alexandre geniez, Gediminas Bagdonas, Stijn Vandenbergh, Hubert Dupont, Samuel Dumoulin, Alexis Gougeard

Astana

Ins:

Outs: Michael Valgren (Dimension Data)

Renewals: Alexey Lutsenko

Bahrain Merida

Ins: Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), Stevie Williams (SEG Racing Academy), (Damiano Caruso)

Outs:

Renewals: Hermann Pernsteiner

BMCCCC (name TBC)

Ins: Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Michael Schär (BMC Racing), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Outs: Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First-Drapac)

Bora-Hansgrohe

Ins:

Outs:

Renewals:

EF Education First-Drapac

Ins: Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing)

Outs:

Renewals: Matti Breschel, Sep Vanmarcke, Sebastian Langeveld

Dimension Data

Ins: Michael Valgren (Astana), Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing)

Renewals: Ben O’Connor

Groupama-FDJ

Ins:

Outs:

Renewals: Oliver Le Gac, Marc Sarreau, Davide Gaudu, Arnaud Démare, Antoine Duschene

Katusha-Alpecin

Ins: Jens Debusschere

Outs:

Renewals: Alex Dowsett, Willie Smit, Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, Reto Hollenstein, Marco Haller, Rick Zabel, Nils Politt, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Jenthe Biermans

LottoNL-Jumbo

Ins:

Outs:

Renewals: Armund Grøndahl Jansen, Steven Kruijswijk, Maarten Wynants, Floris De Tier, George Bennett, Antwan Tolhoek, Robert Gesink

Lotto-Soudal

Outs: Jens Debusschere (Katusha-Alpecin), André Greipel (Fortuneo-Samsic), Marcel Sieberg

Renewals: Tim Wellens, Thomas De Gendt

Movistar

Ins:

Outs:

Renewals: Marc Soler

Mitchelton-Scott

Ins:

Outs: Caleb Ewan



Renewals: Simon Yates, Adam Yates

Quick-Step Floors

Ins: Remco Evenepoel

Outs:

Renewals:

Team Sky

Ins:

Outs:

Renewals: Vasil Kiryienka

Team Sunweb

Ins: Max Canter (Sunweb Development), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Sunweb Development), Cees Bol (SEG Racing Academy)

Outs:

Renewals: Chris Hamilton

Trek-Segafredo

Ins:

Outs: Gregory Rast (Retirement)

Renewals: Koen De Kort, Markel Irizar, Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen

UAE Team Emirates

Ins:

Outs:

Renewals: