Richie Porte targets Giro d'Italia one more time

Riding the Giro d'Italia one more time would be a "dream", Richie Porte has said, ahead of his final season as a professional cyclist.

The Tasmanian has one more year on his contract with Ineos Grenadiers, but still has ambitions for 2022, with a programme that will probably include racing Tirreno-Adriatico and then the Giro d'Italia.

Porte opened his grand tour account with the Giro in 2010, where he finished seventh overall and won the youth classification. This remains his third-best finish at a three-week long race, only bettered by fifth and third at the Tour de France in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

It is at week-long stage races, however, that he has been the most succesful over the last decade, with last year's Critérium du Dauphiné victory the latest. He has also won two editions of Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse, the Volta a Catalunya and the Tour de Romandie. Victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in March would complete the set.

To start off with, however, he wants to have fun, and Ineos Grenadiers agree. "The one thing the team really wants out of it is for me to enjoy my last year. It's also my plan," Porte told Australian journalist Roger Vaughan in an interview for 7news.com.au.

"It's been a brilliant ride, but one more go at it. I'd like to be competitive still, otherwise, it's wasting our time as a family."

On the possibility of targeting the Giro once more, Porte said: "If I can close the circle there, that would be a dream. It's a race I've always enjoyed."

Although he is unlikely to be the team's leader at the Italian race, he still wants to be competitive and prove his worth to the team. In his career he has raced in support of Chris Froome and Alberto Contador and alongside greats like Vincenzo Nibali.

"It's nice to still be at the pointy end of bike races at 36 against these young kids who are so incredibly talented," he said.

"When you're watching the Tour in 10 years time, I can tell my son and daughter 'I rode with those guys'."

The Australian might return to the Antipodes after the conclusion of his professional career, but still harbours hopes of staying involved in the sport.

"If there's a good, young talent, maybe I can help them to make that step to Europe with the contacts I've made. Help the kids who have slipped through the cracks of institutes - that's probably the role I'd like to play in cycling."