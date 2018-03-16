Seven more pro cycling teams join Velon as partners

Dimension Data join a host of other WorldTour squads as a partner of team organisation Velon, with Pro Continental squads also represented

Seven more professional cycling teams have joined Velon, which the organisation says will help “bring fans the most exciting action from some of the world’s biggest professional cycling races”.

Velon is a marketing, media and technology company for pro-road cycling, which is probably most recognisable to race fans as providing in-race rider data during live coverage and on-bike camera footage.

South African squad Dimension Data now join a host of other UCI WorldTour teams as partners for Velon, with Pro Continental squads Bardiani CSF (Italy), Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Spain), Gazprom-Rusvelo (Russia), Israel Cycling Academy (Israel), Nippo Vini Fantini Europa Ovini (Italy) and Team Cofidis (France) also joining.

It is the first time that UCI Pro Continental-level teams have joined Velon in a more formal partnership.

The teams will now be more regularly involved in providing race performance data – which Velon says helps race organisers and broadcasters to increase engagement with fans.

“This represents a major landmark for Velon and we’re delighted to welcome all seven teams on board. The thinking behind Velon is all about partnerships, we believe in working for each other and sharing,” said Velon CEO Graham Bartlett.

“It’s the way we see the future growth in cycling’s popularity and how we achieve deeper fan engagement for the sport – something all of the teams work so hard for.”

So far this season, Velon has provided rider data for the Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Abu Dhabi Tour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico.

On Saturday, viewers of Milan-San Remo can benefit from live rider stats courtesy of Velon.

In addition to providing data and video footage, Velon launched the Hammer Series in 2017, a new race format that saw team compete against each-other in TV-friendly sprints, climbs and time trials.

For 2018, the Hammer Series comprises two events: Hammer Stavanger in Norway over May 25-27 and Hammer Limburg in the Netherlands over June 1-3.

Velon was formed in 2014 with WorldTour teams Bahrain-Merida, Bora-Hansgrohe, BMC Racing, EF Education First-Drapac, Lotto-Soudal, LottoNL-Jumbo, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar, Quick-Step Floors, Team Sky, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.