Tour de Yorkshire increased to four days for 2018, women’s race up to two days

Both men's and women's Tour de Yorkshire events gain an extra day, with organisers saying the increase will make for a 'more varied and spectacular route'

The Tour de Yorkshire gains an extra day for 2018, increasing from three days to four, with the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire moving from being a single-day event to two days.

Since its introduction in 2015 as a Tour de France legacy event after the county hosted the Grand Départ in 2014, the Tour de Yorkshire has quickly established itself as a highlight on the British racing calendar.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO are hoping that the increased number of race days will improve its stature further.

“This is absolutely tremendous news and something we have long been working to achieve,” said Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire. “We are grateful to British Cycling for supporting our application, and to the UCI for granting us this extension.

>>> Tour de Yorkshire: Latest news and race info

“Seeing the Tour de Yorkshire grow into what it is today is one of my team’s very proudest achievements and none of this would have been possible if the people of Yorkshire – and Great Britain – hadn’t taken the race to their hearts.

“This decision will help us attract even bigger names in the future and allow us to design a more varied and spectacular route.”

Yorkshire will host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships so there will be renewed interest in the race as riders test themselves on the roads of the British county.

“Our race is growing in stature all the time and the next two editions will hold even greater prestige given that Yorkshire is also hosting the UCI Road World Championships in 2019,” said Verity.

“Cycling is booming across the county and today marks an exciting new chapter for our race.”

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme of ASO added: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and the way the race has grown over the last four years has been incredible.

“The size and passion of the crowds has not just impressed me, but the cyclists too. They are always blown away by the reception they receive and are already looking forward to coming back in 2018. Extending the race to four days will allow us to visit more parts of the county and put on an even greater show.”

>>> Dimension Data take famous 1-2 at Tour de Yorkshire as Serge Pauwels wins overall title

Welcome to Yorkshire report that 2.2 million people turned up at the roadside to watch the 2017 race, with £64 million generated for the local economy.

The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire will take place over May 3-6 2018, with the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire running from May 3-4. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) won the men’s race, with Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) winning the women’s race.

The start and finish towns that will host the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire will be announced on Thursday September 28, with the full route unveiled on December 5.