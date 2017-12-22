Tweets of the week: Michal Kwiatkowski, Alex Dowsett, Ian Bibby, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Michal Kwiatkowski, Alex Dowsett, Ian Bibby, and more

1. Not good news for planet Earth, but great for George Bennett’s tan

2. Maybe Ian Bibby should get on a plane to New Zealand too

3. Cycling UK with some invaluable advice

4. 16 Grand Slam titles, but what’s his power-to-weight ratio like?

5. Ian Stannard is called into Strava Art duty for Team Sky‘s Christmas message

6. Alex Dowsett shared his experience of a terrifying near-miss.

7. When you consider how tall Conor Dunne is, you realise that those are probably Great Danes

8. As good a baker as he is a bike racer

9. We tend to stick with pro riders in TOTW, but this deserved a spot

10. Team Sky’s Christmas party looked surprisingly good

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.