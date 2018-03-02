Tweets of the week: Michal Kwiatkowski, Thomas De Gendt, Luke Rowe, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Thomas De Gendt, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Luke Rowe

1. Extra motivation for Marcel Kittel, Pascal Ackermann, and Phil Bauhaus in Abu Dhabi

2. Essex boy Alex Dowsett getting his chest waxed

3. Chris Hoy having a whale of a time at the Laureas World Sports Awards

4. Greg Van Avermaet looked a tad chilly after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

5. Michal Kwiatkowski enjoyed a snowy recon of Milan-San Remo

6. Although Luke Rowe was playing it safe

7. No translation necessary for Brice Feillu’s tweet

8. The personalised number plate makes this

9. Danish mountain biker Simon Andreassen saw the funny side of his nasty crash

10 . Thomas De Gendt was one of many riders not looking forward to racing in -2ºC at Le Samyn

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.