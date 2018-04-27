Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt, Mark Cavendish, Kanye West, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Thomas De Gendt, Mark Cavendish, and, errr, Kayne West

1. Jacopo Guarnieri just can’t get enough of the cobbles

2. There’s a joke in there somewhere

3. Hey, Kanye, that jersey is sooooo 2008

4. Mr West’s latest fashion statement didn’t please Mark Cavendish

5. But at least George Hincapie can cash in

6. Best race profiles ever

7. Omar Fraile was pretty happy with his stage victory at the Tour de Romandie.

8. So near, yet so far

9. Thursday was a memorable day with Ian Stannard‘s first tweet since September, and Adam Blythe was quickly on hand for comment.

10. Not a wise bet…

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.