Ian Stannard
After a strong 2013 classics season that nonetheless saw him come away without a victory, Stannard came good in 2014 with a win in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, out-sprinting Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). Stannard then repeated the feat in 2015, winning from a four-man escape group containing Etixx-QuickStep team-mates Tom Boonen, Niki Terpstra and Stijn Vandenbergh.
Although 2016 was marked by just one victory - a stage of the Tour of Britain - Stannard put in an impressive performance at Paris-Roubaix, placing third for his first podium appearance in a Monument.
2017 and 2018 were both market by a single victory, with a stage win at the Herald Sun Tour and Tour of Britain respectively. He also finished 2nd at the National Championships RR.
>>> Full Ian Stannard bio and list of results
Ian Stannard is a key part of Team Sky's Classic squad and plays the part of a super-domestique in stage races, having been included in Chris Froome's team for three of his four Tour de France victories (2013, 2015 and 2016).
Stannard was originally a product of the early years of British Cycling's Olympic Academy. He made his breakthrough on the road in 2007, riding the latter part of the season as a stagiaire for the T-Mobile team and winning the Milano-Brusetto race.
Stannard's move to Sky worked for him in 2010, with his most eye-catching performance coming in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne - recording a third place following a successful breakaway move. Stannard topped that in 2011 with a stage win in the Tour of Austria from an escape group.
In 2012, Stannard won the British road race title after making a solo move from an earlier escape, but his racing stepped up a notch in 2013, where he confirmed his status as a genuine Classics contender. Sixth place at Milan-San Remo was the highlight, but Stannard was a protagonist of aggressive riding throughout the early-season campaign.
Nationality: British
Date of birth: May 25, 1987
Height: 190cm
Weight: 80kg
Team: Team INEOS
Twitter: @IStannard
The young Briton then joined the Belgian Landbouwkrediet team, which although not a top-level team, was more beneficial for Stannard as it allowed him to ride some of the Classics in the early part of the season, something which would not have been possible at a bigger team. Stannard used this opportunity to his advantage, riding and completing the Tour of Flanders, Ghent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix: no mean feat for a neo-pro.
Stannard then joined the new British-backed Sky team for 2010 after a year spent with the Italo-Ukranian ISD outfit.
Latest
Ian Stannard joins Trinity Racing as sports director
Stannard retired from professional racing with Ineos Grenadiers last year due to complications with his rheumatoid arthritis
-
Ian Stannard: A career in pictures
British rider, Ian Stannard, has been forced to retire after developing rheumatoid arthritis after 14 years in the sport and seven wins along the way
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘Going to miss you mate, but what a career’: Cycling world reacts as Ian Stannard forced to retire
The cycling world has reacted to the shock news that Ian Stannard has been forced to retire due to health problems.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ian Stannard takes solo win on Tour of Britain 2018 stage seven
Alaphilippe finishes in bunch to retain GC lead
By Owen Rogers •
-
Watch: Ian Stannard and Arnaud Démare among riders disqualified for riding under closing level crossing in Scheldeprijs
Large group of riders are eliminated from Wednesday's Scheldeprijs after traversing a level crossing as it was closing
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard named in Team Sky's Dwars door Vlaanderen squad
Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard are part of British WorldTour team's seven-rider line-up for Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen semi-Classic
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Team Sky announce line-up for E3 Harelbeke
British WorldTour team reveals its roster for Friday's cobbled classic in Belgium
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Watch: Ian Stannard stars in Team Sky's 2017 Christmas video
As a cycling equivalent of the John Lewis advert, Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without Sky's annual festive video
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Ian Stannard and Ben Swift to appear at #ChatForCharlie fund-raising evening
WorldTour pro riders Ian Stannard and Ben Swift will take part in evening to raise funds for charity set up in memory of cyclocross racer Charlie Craig, who died aged 15
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Ian Stannard commits future to Team Sky with new three-year deal
Classics specialists re-signs until 2020
By Henry Robertshaw •