Watch: Angry Tom Dumoulin throws his bike to the floor after suffering yet another mechanical

Warning: Video contains language that some readers may find offensive

Tom Dumoulin put in his entry for our selection of the best bike throws and top hissy fits with a show of dissatisfaction with his Giant bike on the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

After suffering problems with his gears on stage four’s individual time trial, Dumoulin was on domestique duty for Team Sunweb team-mate Wilco Kelderman on Sunday’s summit finish, with Kelderman lying in fifth place going into the stage and hoping for a high finish in the general classification.

With a small group up the road, Dumoulin put in a strong ride for his Dutch team-mate, pulling Kelderman’s chasing group to within just a few seconds of the front group containing Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who would go on to win the stage.

After this stellar effort, Dumoulin swung off with around four kilometres remaining, but with his legs not completely empty and the chance of a top 10 finish for himself still a possibility, he kept on riding hard to try and secure a high finish.

However things simply weren’t to be for the time trial world champion, as he suffered some sort of mechanical problem that left him standing at the side of the road with 3.5km remaining, radioing back to his team car before throwing his bike against the concrete barriers at the side of the road.

Unfortunately for Dumoulin, his team car didn’t seem to be close at hand, meaning that he had to remount his bike and keep riding before his car caught up and he could get a replacement bike.

The 27-year-old eventually crossed the line in 54th place nearly six minutes back, although he will surely take some solace in Kelderman’s excellent ride to finish second in the general classification, 17 seconds behind Alejandro Valverde.