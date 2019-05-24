Here are the top 10 hissy fits thrown by professional cyclists

On stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia 2019, Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) had just completed the 158km course from Cuneo to Pinerolo and clambered over the first category climb to Montoso, only for a fan to try and rip a bidon out of the Austrian’s mouth.

Of course, he exploded. Unleashing a torrent of abuse towards this spectator, and justifiably so. With the pressure endured by professional cyclists, it’s little surprise that when things go wrong tempers can fray. In celebration of pros getting a bit hot under the collar, we have put together the best cycling hissy fits.

These videos are similar to our round-up of the best bike throws, but stroppier.

Warning: Videos contain verbal, written and/or gestured swearing

Let’s start with Marco Haller’s visceral attachment to his bidon

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 7/10

After crossing the finish line, Marco Haller is just minding his own business, probably making his way to the team bus after ticking off another stage of the Giro d’Italia 2019, when a fan reaches out and tries to snatch his bidon.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Haller, clearly attached to his bidon and not appreciating a stranger trying to wrench it out of his mouth, stops his bike and confronts the fan, using some bad language and asking “what is wrong with you?”

A steward then gets in between Haller and the spectator, before the Austrian starts to cycle away and threatens to knock the spectator down. Fight!

Marcel Kittel doesn’t like that rear wheel

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 9/10

The final stage of the Tour de France is called, by some, the world championships for sprinters. The classifications are wrapped up and most of the peloton enjoys the processional stage into Paris.

But for the quick men, the final finish line on the Champs-Élysées is often the biggest prize of the whole three weeks.

Marcel Kittel had only one stage to his name coming into the final day of the 2016 Tour and had won here before in both 2013 and 2014, so the pressure was high – even if he found it to not be high enough in his tyres…

Unfortunately, a sequence that ended with him lobbing a rear wheel (which bounced and hit a rival team car) showed that perhaps this year the pressure was too much. Kittel chased back on but did not feature in the final sprint.

What preceded the footage shown above was Kittel at first changing bikes and then finding something wrong with the rear wheel on the new bike, which is the one he sent flying.

At least he didn’t throw his whole bike this time.

Thibaut Pinot will only ride Thibaut Pinot’s bike

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 9/10

Pinot was not best pleased when he required a bike change on the cobbled stage at the 2015 Tour, and his team car was nowhere in sight.

Offered a teammate’s machine, he made it more than clear that this was not the solution he wanted.

Meanwhile, Tony Martin also suffered a mechanical, gladly accepted his teammate’s bike, blew everyone away with a solo break and moved into the yellow jersey at the 2015 Tour de France.

It’s this contrast in attitudes that gives Pinot such a high hissometer score.

Don’t touch Cadel

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 9/10

Happy to have moved into the yellow jersey, and receive the prize lion that comes with the race lead, Cadel Evans did not appreciate someone stroking its mane/tapping him on the shoulder.

Thankfully it wasn’t his little dog this time, otherwise he may have reacted even more strongly.

Cav’s helmet bears the brunt

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 8/10

Not really a classic bike throw, more of an annoyed drop, it’s Mark Cavendish‘s helmet that really gets a throwing.

Following a failed attempt at a sprint stage win in the 2010 Tour de France, Cav’s frustration boiled over on his return to the team bus.

This incident paled into insignificance when he won the final stage on the Champs-Elysées to take his tally that year to five stages.

Don’t nick Robbie’s bottle

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 8/10

15 years before Haller’s bidon-gate episode, Robbie McEwan is rolling back to the team bus after a rain soaked team time trial at the 2004 Tour de France, and was less than happy when some young fans made a dash for his water bottle.

Retrieving the bottle and letting them know what he thinks in no uncertain terms, the Australian sprinter will have left his mark on the people of Arras.

Wiggo clashes with a cameraman

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 8/10

Chasing stage winner Peter Sagan, the cameraman had no time to check if the race favourite was within headshot of his swinging camera. Not to worry though, Bradley Wiggins made his presence known.

Warning: explicit verbal and written language on this one

Tommy Voeckler is not happy

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 8/10

During his personal best stint of 10 stages in the yellow jersey at the 2011 Tour, Thomas Voeckler buried himself to hold the race lead for as long as he could.

That effort took its toll, as we can see here when he makes his feelings known to his faithful teammates. This isn’t a one-off, Tommy V has previous in terms of losing his rag mid-race.

Cavendish: annoyed with the attention of a cameraman

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 7/10

To be fair, I’d be quite irritated if I’d just finished a natural break and someone on a motorbike was pointing a camera at me.

Here we find Cavendish making his feelings about the moto perfectly clear as he chases back on to the peloton at the Tour de France.

A dog is not Gilbert’s best friend

Cycling Weekly hissometer score: 6/10

This is not the first time an irresponsible dog owner or inattentive parent has allowed their animal/child to cause havoc at the Tour de France.

This time though, Philippe Gilbert puffed out his chest and stormed over to let the errant pet owner know what he thought of them. It’s a bit of an anti-climax.

For those keen to point out riders chucking their bikes around, have a look at our round-up of the best bike throws.

If you’ve spotted any more cycling hissy fits, let us know.