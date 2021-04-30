Philippe Gilbert

In 2012, he won the UCI road world championship race, wearing the rainbow stripes for a year.

Other notable wins he has to his name include Paris–Roubaix (2019), Tour of Flanders (2017), Liège–Bastogne–Liège (2011) and an impressive four victories at the Amstel Gold Race (2010, 2011, 2014, 2017). He became only the second rider to win all three Ardennes Classics in a single season (2011). Overall he has won 5 monuments.

Alongside his classics skills, he has won stages at each of the grand tours, racking up 11 wins across the Giro, Tour and Vuelta. He won the 17th stage of the Vuelta, into Guadalajara, famous for being the fastest ever road stage over 200km in a Grand Tour (50.63km/h).

Nationality: Belgian

Date of birth: July 5, 1982

Height: 183cm

Weight: 70kg

Team: Lotto-Soudal

Philippe Gilbert is a Classics specialist who races for Lotto Soudall. He had spent the previous years with BMC and Quick-Step Floors. He turned professional in 2003 with FDJeux. This first season also recorded his first victory by winning a stage at the Tour de l'Avenir. His first pro win came a year later at the Tour Down Under, where he also won the young rider classification.

Philippe Gilbert says he'll retire at the end of the 2022 season

The Belgian says at some point there is more to life than cycling

