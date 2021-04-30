Philippe Gilbert
In 2012, he won the UCI road world championship race, wearing the rainbow stripes for a year.
Other notable wins he has to his name include Paris–Roubaix (2019), Tour of Flanders (2017), Liège–Bastogne–Liège (2011) and an impressive four victories at the Amstel Gold Race (2010, 2011, 2014, 2017). He became only the second rider to win all three Ardennes Classics in a single season (2011). Overall he has won 5 monuments.
Alongside his classics skills, he has won stages at each of the grand tours, racking up 11 wins across the Giro, Tour and Vuelta. He won the 17th stage of the Vuelta, into Guadalajara, famous for being the fastest ever road stage over 200km in a Grand Tour (50.63km/h).
Nationality: Belgian
Date of birth: July 5, 1982
Height: 183cm
Weight: 70kg
Team: Lotto-Soudal
Twitter: @PhilippeGilbert
Philippe Gilbert is a Classics specialist who races for Lotto Soudall. He had spent the previous years with BMC and Quick-Step Floors. He turned professional in 2003 with FDJeux. This first season also recorded his first victory by winning a stage at the Tour de l'Avenir. His first pro win came a year later at the Tour Down Under, where he also won the young rider classification.
Latest
Philippe Gilbert says he'll retire at the end of the 2022 season
The Belgian says at some point there is more to life than cycling
-
'I lack mental freshness': Philippe Gilbert to miss Tour of Flanders 2021
The Belgian says he will rest up and try to re-focus in time for the Ardennes Classics
By Jonny Long •
-
Philippe Gilbert: Van der Poel and Van Aert have no life except cycling, I don’t know if they’ll be able to race that long
Philippe Gilbert said Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert have no life outside of cycling, and questioned how long they will be able to continue at their current pace.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Philippe Gilbert to miss Classics after further struggles with Tour de France injury
The Paris-Roubaix champion will not return to defend his title as he continues to struggle with a knee injury
By Richard Windsor •
-
Philippe Gilbert out of Tour de France with broken kneecap
The Belgian was one of many who crashed on the opening stage
By Jonny Long •
-
Philippe Gilbert before Milan - San Remo: 'If I put stress on myself it's only bad for me'
The Belgian couldn't be more relaxed before a day that he says could take his career into 'another dimension' if he seals his fifth different Monument
By Jonny Long •
-
Philippe Gilbert: If teams are reduced beyond six riders let's just race as individuals
The Belgian speaks on the decision to reduce squad numbers for Milan - San Remo, where he will try and win his fifth different Monument
By Jonny Long •
-
Philippe Gilbert confirms his revised 2020 racing schedule
The Belgian will be aiming to seal all five Monuments with a Milan - San Remo victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Seven riders have already beaten Philippe Gilbert's La Redoute Strava KoM
The Liège-Bastogne-Liège climb has seen a flurry of KoM attempts in the last week
By Jonny Long •
-
Philippe Gilbert takes Côte de La Redoute KoM while filming a documentary
The Belgian set the best Strava time on the Liège-Bastogne-Liège climb
By Jonny Long •