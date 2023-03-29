Philippe Gilbert says Julian Alaphilippe could benefit from fresh start at new team
Former Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner says Alaphilippe may enjoy new challenge away from Patrick Lefevere's Soudal Quick-Step team
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Philippe Gilbert, former road world champion as well as Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner, believes that Soudal Quick-Step’s Julian Alaphilippe would benefit from a change of team in the coming years.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly at Warner Bros. Discovery’s start of cycling season launch event, Gilbert explained that a fresh start, and new challenge could be key to helping Alaphilippe recapture his past form which brought him so much success including two road world titles.
“Of course, it’s already been a long time that he’s been there,” Gilbert said. “It’s already almost ten years. So a long, long time, and maybe it’s good to see other things.”
Most of Gilbert’s success came in the colours of the then Quick-Step Floors team, although the Belgian moved on to sign for Lotto-Soudal for the 2020 season. Gilbert then rode for Lotto-Soudal until his retirement at the end of last year.
“I was the first one to do the same, you know, because it’s always good to change,” Gilbert added. “It’s a new challenge, you see new people, you see new methods of training, a new method of nutrition, new material. So I think it’s always good to change after a while, yeah.”
Former two-time world champion Alaphilippe began the current season in impressive style by winning the Faun-Ardèche Classic. However, he then finished a disappointing 43rd at Strade Bianche, before finishing eleventh at Milan-San Remo. Alaphilippe then abandoned the recent E3 Saxo Classic due to illness.
In the meantime, both Alaphilippe and his teammate Kasper Asgreen- a previous winner of the Tour of Flanders- have been subject to strong criticism from Soudal Quick-Step’s general manager Patrick Lefevere in the Belgian press.
Lefevere has said that Alaphilippe in particular could leave the Belgian team if he was “tired of the environment”.
Gilbert, who is currently working as a racing pundit for Eurosport GCN+ for 2023, explained that he believes criticising underperforming riders in the media is not the right way to motivate them.
“When you’re not good, you know you’re not good you know,” Gilbert said. “When you get criticism it’s then having a negative effect. So to me, it’s a mistake to speak like this in the media at that moment.”
Alaphilippe will share Quick-Step’s leadership duties at this afternoon's Dwaars door Vlaanderen, a race which Lefevere and other team management will have earmarked as a must-win to save their disappointing Classics campaign.
If the team are to regain their past Classics strength, Gilbert believes a new direction is needed in terms of recruitment in the off-season.
“Their only chance to improve is to sign different riders for next year,” Gilbert said. “I think Patrick knows this, and that’s why he’s realistic about their chances. It’s a cycle you know, they’re down right now, but maybe they’ll come back up. For the moment they are down in the Flemish Classics group you know.”
“They’ve definitely changed their mentality now and invested more around Remco [Evenepoel] which is more for the hillier Classics and stage races.”
Watch the 2023 cycling season live on Eurosport, discovery+ (opens in new tab) and GCN+
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Ask a cycling coach: 'What's the ideal heart rate to burn fat while cycling?'
We take you through the biomechanics of weight loss - and the most effective approaches you can take
By James Spragg • Published
-
Belgian sets new World Record by riding 3,619km in a week
Matthieu Bonne staged his attempt in Arizona desert
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Eight riders to watch in the men's Strade Bianche 2023
Wout van Aert sits out due to illness, opening the door for a potentially new winner in the Piazza del Campo
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohorič: 'Tom Pidcock is a better descender than me'
Slovenian plays down his own descending skills as he reflects on 2022 Milan-San Remo victory
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe: ‘I want to be 100% for the Tour of Flanders’
The Frenchman has said the Monument is his “big goal” for next season.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel should ignore Ineos Grenadiers' overtures and stay put at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
Interest from a Grand Tour winning machine like Ineos Grenadiers is flattering, but it's not sure to realise the World Champion’s massive potential
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Pogačar still reigns, and farewell to Valverde and Nibali: Five talking points from Il Lombardia
The final WorldTour race of the season saw Enric Mas come close once again, and Julian Alaphilippe disappoint
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe says he is 'not the sole leader' for France in the World Championships road race
The Frenchman played down his form in an interview with L'Équipe
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe dislocates shoulder in Vuelta a España crash
World champion was taken away in an ambulance on stage 11 in huge blow for race leader Remco Evenepoel
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘Pray for me’ jokes Julian Alaphilippe ahead of opening Vuelta a España stage
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl targeting opening day success in team time trial
By Tom Thewlis • Published