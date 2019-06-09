‘Why should I think about stopping now?’ says Philippe Gilbert amid uncertainty over new contract

Philippe Gilbert has said he is not yet ready to retire but does not currently know where he will race in the future with his contract with Deceuninck – Quick-Step set to expire at the end of the season.

The Belgian is still yet to talk to team boss Patrick Lefevere about his future, but has said he will not talk about a new contract through the media, which he has accused Lefevere of doing.

“I will not talk to Patrick Lefevere in the media about a new contract,” Gilbert told Belgian television network Sporza. “That is something between us. He likes to speak in the press, but I am not like that. It is enough for me to talk about my future with Patrick and my manager.

“I don’t think it is necessary to talk to the media about this. If a decision has been made, you will know.”

Gilbert will turn 37 in July, yet won his fourth different Monument with his Paris-Roubaix 2019 victory, beating Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) in a two-up sprint inside the velodrome.

“I still have a very good level,” Gilbert said. “I’m always there, in the service of the team or for myself. Why should I think about stopping now? With so much motivation and potential that would be stupid.”

The Belgian finished second to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in the first stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he, like many others, is testing out his form ahead of the Tour de France.

Gilbert said: “My condition is good. I look forward to competing again.The first stage is a tough one, with a climb of 10 kilometres. later in the week there will be more chances for me to win a stage.”

His win at Paris-Roubaix 2019 meant Gilbert has won every Monument except for Milan San-Remo, where he has finished third twice, in 2008 and 2011.

Gilbert also won the Tour of Flanders in 2017, Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2011 and two successive Giro di Lombardia’s in 2009 and 2010.

A glittering palmarès is topped off by his world championships road race victory in 2012, where on that occasion he beat Boasson Hagen, with Alejandro Valverde taking bronze.