Julian Alaphilippe signs new two-year deal with Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Julian Alaphilippe has signed a two-year deal to continue his time racing for Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

The Frenchman has raced for the Belgian team since 2014, and will now ride for them until the end of the 2021 season.

>>> WorldTour transfer rumours: Zakarin to CCC confirmed, Bennett to Deceuninck – Quick-Step? Plus more

The Frenchman made the announcement on his Instagram, saying: The story continues. Happy to announce my signature for two more years with Deceuninck – Quick-Step. Thank you Patrick Lefevere for the trust, happy to continue the adventure together.”

Alaphilippe had been rumoured to be thinking about changing teams at the end of the 2019 season, with French team Total Direct Energie, following the team being bought by oil and gas giant Total, thought to be at the front of the queue to sign the Classics superstar.

However, the 26-year-old will remain at Deceuninck – Quick-Step, the team on which he has won Milan San-Remo (2019), La Flèche Wallonne (2018 & 2019), Strade Bianche (2019) as well as two stages and the king of the mountains jersey at the 2018 Tour de France.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step team manager Patrick Lefevere called the signing a “great moment”, with Alaphilippe and the Belgian outfit currently both topping the individual and team UCI world ranking.