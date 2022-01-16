Philippe Gilbert will aim for missing Milan-San Remo Monument to complete set in final season

But the Belgian isn't just focusing on the one-day race in his last year as a pro

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Getty)

By published

Philippe Gilbert will aim to complete his set of five Monuments with victory in Milan - San Remo this spring, in what will be his final season as a professional.

The 39-year-old has raced professionally for the past two decades, winning four of the five Monuments. Il Lombardia was his first, taking back-to-back wins in 2009 and 2010, before Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2011 and then a six-year wait for victory in the Tour of Flanders in 2017.

In 2019, he won Paris-Roubaix to move within one of the full set and join his compatriots Eddy Merckx, Roger De Vlaeminck and Rik Van Looy as the only riders to have won all five races.

“I'm going for that missing win in Milan-San Remo," Gilbert told RTBF, "because I know how special a win in San Remo is. That gives an extra dimension to my career. However, I am not only focusing on this race. I know how difficult it is to win there." 

While his Lotto-Soudal team-mate Caleb Ewan will combine the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in search of more Grand Tour stage wins, the Australian sprinter will also race Milan - San Remo, where he has finished runner-up twice in 2018 and 2021.

“My two earlier second places prove that I can come a long way in Milan-Sanremo," Ewan explained. "The team has helped me to prepare myself perfectly this winter, so I believe that we can deliver a top performance this year again.” 

Gilbert will take on nine races in the run-up to San Remo, including Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice. He will then take on the Flemish Classics before a potential final outing at the Tour de France, where he won the opening stage and took the yellow jersey in 2011.

“I am very motivated to end my career in a positive way”, Gilbert continued.

“It is nice to be able to do all the races in which I have had so many good moments once again. If I see how hard we have worked with all the team and everyone around it, I think we will have a very nice spring season.” 

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

