Tributes to Davide Rebellin pour in from the global cycling community

Tributes have poured in from all corners of the cycling community for Italian former professional cyclist Davide Rebellin, a former winner of prestigious races including Liège–Bastogne–Liège who was tragically killed yesterday morning.

Rebellin, who only recently retired from the sport he loved, was killed after being struck by a truck while on a morning training ride in Italy.

He was just 51-years-old.

Fellow former professional, Daniele Bennati who now coaches the Italian national team posted a message on Twitter which simply read: “Tell me it isn’t true.”

He followed this up with a longer message (opens in new tab) which referenced the death of another great rider in similar circumstances, Michele Scarponi who was killed in 2017 aged 37.

“It's too difficult to accept all this, first Michele, now you Davide. But in the midst of many, too many other tragedies that with excessive indifference are passed off as normal. Hello Sports and Humility Champion. RIP,” Bennati said.

È troppo difficile accettare tutto questo,prima Michele,adesso tu Davide. Ma in mezzo tante,troppe altre tragedie che con eccessiva indifferenza vengono fatte passare come normalità. Ciao Campione di sport e di Umiltà. RIP #daviderebellin pic.twitter.com/Uwc0zXLJnbNovember 30, 2022 See more

Meanwhile cycling commentator and former professional, Matt Stephens shared a tribute that recalled his memories of racing against Rebellin in Italy. He said: "Just returned home from a ride to hear of the passing of Davide Rebellin. So terribly sad. Fond memories of first racing against him way back in the baby Giro 1991. One thing is for sure, cycling defined his life. He lived it. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Rebellin had only retired last weekend, and competed in a criterium in Monaco which was won by Philippe Gilbert.

Former professional Nicholas Roche was at the event in Monaco and shared a message on Twitter which read: "Tragic accident today! Only a few days ago we were celebrating his retirement here in Monaco. RIP Davide."

Philippe Gilbert, the winner of the Monaco criterium also shared his own touching tribute on social media which expressed shock at them having only just raced together.

“A few days ago we were doing our last pro race in Monaco and today you left to join the stars. I think very strongly of Françoise and your family. I am very sad we will miss you amico. RIP Davide Rebellin,” Gilbert wrote.

We are deeply shocked by the sad news that Davide Rebellin has passed away.Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and the (Italian) cycling peloton.November 30, 2022 See more



Various WorldTour professional teams shared messages on Twitter expressing shock and sadness at Rebellin’s untimely and tragic death.

Astana Qazaqstan posted a message, which said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Davide Rebellin death... it is impossible to believe...We express our deepest condolences to the family of Davide.”

Jumbo-Visma shared a similar message: “We are deeply shocked by the sad news that Davide Rebellin has passed away. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and the (Italian) cycling peloton.”

Il a quelques jours nous faisions notre dernière course pros à Monaco et aujourd’hui tu es parti rejoindre les étoiles. Je pense très fort à Françoise et ta famille. Je suis très triste tu vas nous manquer amico. RIP #DavideRebellin pic.twitter.com/8vN2rBKBPeNovember 30, 2022 See more

Recently retired Alejandro Valverde, who raced against the Italian on a stack of occasions, offered his condolences to Rebellin’s family and friends.

Valverde said: “My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Davide Rebellin, a professional colleague and rival for so many years. D.E.P.”

A host of other former and current riders, as well as journalists, race organisers and managers shared their own personal tributes to the Italian great.

A selection of them are below.

Just returned home from a ride to hear of the passing of Davide Rebellin. So terribly sad.Fond memories of first racing against him way back in the baby Giro 1991. One thing is for sure, cycling defined his life. He lived it.My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.November 30, 2022 See more

We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Davide Rebellin death... it is impossible to believe...We express our deepest condolences to the family of Davide.November 30, 2022 See more

What a tragedy. An extremely gentle, kind man who - despite the smear of his doping ban - had a passion for riding & racing his bike that was impossible to ignore or belittle. https://t.co/zXwsbbPPQ6November 30, 2022 See more

💔November 30, 2022 See more

I can not believe it; Davide Rebellin was still with us Sunday night in Monaco for the @BEKINGevents and even celebrated for his long career at the Gala Dinner. All my prayers are going for him to support his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in Peace Campione pic.twitter.com/jeSmkV1VLUNovember 30, 2022 See more

RIP Davide Rebellin. Our thoughts are with Davide's loved ones on this tragic occasion. pic.twitter.com/oDYL7YEGB5November 30, 2022 See more

È con grande tristezza che abbiamo scoperto la morte accidentale del nostro ex corridore Davide Rebellin. La sua eccezionale longevità era la prova della sua passione unica per il nostro sport. Le nostre più sincere condoglianze alla famiglia Rebellin.November 30, 2022 See more

È con grande tristezza che abbiamo scoperto la morte accidentale del nostro ex corridore Davide Rebellin. La sua eccezionale longevità era la prova della sua passione unica per il nostro sport. Le nostre più sincere condoglianze alla famiglia Rebellin.November 30, 2022 See more

Rest In Peace Davide , I will remember you kindness and your passion for the sport we all love . Condolences and strength to his love ones. #DavideRebellinNovember 30, 2022 See more

😢 Davide Rebellin has passed away today at the age of 51. We send our condolences to his family. Farewell legend! 💫 pic.twitter.com/0b5mqhqzXPNovember 30, 2022 See more

Nous apprenons avec tristesse le décès de Davide Rebellin, triple vainqueur de la #FlecheWallonne en 2004, 2007 et 2009.Condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/r1SgvOzELCNovember 30, 2022 See more