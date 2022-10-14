Tweets of the week: The World Champion ties the knot, celebrations on the track and Mads' favourite tire

As the Autumn weather begins to hit and cyclists worldwide begin to pull their arm warmers out of the wardrobe, the road racing season draws to a close.

This year, the Italian monument Il Lombardia was a final goodbye to cycling for Vincenzo Nibali, “the Shark of Messina” as well as former Spanish World Champion Alejandro Valverde. Belgian legend Philippe Gilbert was another rider to hang up his wheels recently and his final hurrah on his home roads of Belgium was also a passing of the torch to recently crowned Belgian world champion, Remco Evenepoel.

Worry not though tweets of the week super fans, there has still been plenty of action in the world of cycling social media to stir the senses this week.

Whilst it has a plethora of benefits, social media is typically full of over-inflated opinions, delusion and misery. Therefore we’ve gone to the trouble of sorting the wheat from the chaff so you don’t have to.

This week's edition covers goodbyes from the greats, new sponsorship announcements and a certain Danish rider showing off his big tire!

Happy reading.

1. GOODBYE PHILIPPE, HELLO REMCO!

What a day to say goodbye to 🇧🇪 fans in Binche, alongside @EvenepoelRemco 🤩 #binche #BincheChimayBinche pic.twitter.com/60GhUEzILVOctober 4, 2022 See more

2. ETHAN HAYTER AND CO SHOW HOW REAL CELEBRATIONS ARE DONE

A post shared by British Cycling (@britishcycling) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

3. MADS SHOWS OFF HIS BIG TIRE

A post shared by Trek-Segafredo (@treksegafredo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

4. THE WORLD CHAMPION GETS HITCHED!

Two hearts that beat as one 🤍07.10.17 we became girlfriend & boyfriend07.10.22 we said ‘I DO’ to become wife & husbandThank you everyone for the wishes, we are very grateful we could celebrate this beautiful day in an intimate and romantic setting.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/faKMaQWpFzOctober 9, 2022 See more

Well that’s gone as well as could be expected, glad I don’t have to pedal their messaging anymore. 🐚🇬🇧🚲BTW the athletes aren’t allowed to speak out or not do appearances, be nice.October 10, 2022 See more

6. OFFERS OF MOTIVATIONAL CUDDLES AT INTERMARCHE-WANTY-GOBERT ARE THE BELGIAN TEAMS SECRET TO SUCCESS

Post ride welcome 🐶🥰 pic.twitter.com/KO53v8ldHDOctober 13, 2022 See more

7. INTRODUCING NIGERIA IN A RATHER FUNKY KIT! WE LOVE IT!

Meet Team Nigeria 🇳🇬 Here at the 2022 @Tissot UCI Track World Championships #SQY2022 pic.twitter.com/AdQ4RY4Rh9October 13, 2022 See more

8. JUST A LITTLE COLLECTION OF WHAT A SHARK ATTACK OR TWO CAN GET YOU