Retiring Philippe Gilbert ends 966-day drought without a win
The Belgian rider won the third stage at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, his first victory since September 2019
Phiilippe Gilbert crossed the finish line first at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque third stage today (Thursday) to end a 966-day period without a win.
Attacking with 500m remaining of the 170.1km third stage ride from Péronne to Mont-Saint-Éloi, Gilbert managed to hold on to the lead and secure his first victory in nearly three years.
The Belgian rider last won on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España on September 11, 2019 when he was at Deceuninck–Quick-Step, meaning this victory is also his first since returning to Lotto-Soudal at the beginning of 2020.
Speaking after the race, Gilbert said: “That [last win] was a long time ago. I came here to help Arnaud De Lie but he's not here now. So I tried it myself. This is rewarding. Now I hope to go for a good final classification."
Looking ahead, Gilbert expects the final stage on Saturday to spread the peloton, which he is hoping to take full advantage of. A 182.9km race from Ardres to Dunkirk, Gilbert could still win the 4 Jours de Dunkerque overall.
“Everything takes place on the flanks of the Kasselberg on Saturday, but in such a round you have to stay alert every moment,” said Gilbert.
In fact, Gilbert's win is the longest time between two consecutive stage wins in any race in history, his last victory at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque coming 17 years ago in 2005.
Three stages remain of the French race, with Gilbert sitting second in the general classification, though on the same time as leader Arvid de Kleijn (Human Powered Health).
The Lotto-Soudal rider will retire at the end of the season, as he calls time on a 20-year professional career in the peloton which has produced five Monument wins and countless Classics victories. He announced this decision last April, claiming he needs to spend more time with his family.
"At some point you have to stop," he said last year. "My career has lasted 20 years and there is more to life than just cycling. In my life I have made many sacrifices and now it is time to enjoy, for example, my family."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Simon Yates refuses to comment on being among Giro d'Italia favourites: 'I’ll let you guys make that decision'
Yates also refused to enter into any chat about being tipped as the bookies' second favourite to win the race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Richard Carapaz hoping Giro d'Italia victory can fulfil first part of 'very personal' 2022 objective
The Ecuadorian is aiming to win both the Giro and the Vuelta a España this year
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Philippe Gilbert will aim for missing Milan-San Remo Monument to complete set in final season
But the Belgian isn't just focusing on the one-day race in his last year as a pro
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships
There were a few surprise names left off the list for the Flanders 2021 Worlds
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Chris Froome and Philippe Gilbert save fan who fell down ravine on Tour de France stage 17
The incident occurred on the descent of the Col du Portet as the riders made their way back to the buses
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Philippe Gilbert says he'll retire at the end of the 2022 season
The Belgian says at some point there is more to life than cycling
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'I lack mental freshness': Philippe Gilbert to miss Tour of Flanders 2021
The Belgian says he will rest up and try to re-focus in time for the Ardennes Classics
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Philippe Gilbert: Van der Poel and Van Aert have no life except cycling, I don’t know if they’ll be able to race that long
Philippe Gilbert said Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert have no life outside of cycling, and questioned how long they will be able to continue at their current pace.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Philippe Gilbert to miss Classics after further struggles with Tour de France injury
The Paris-Roubaix champion will not return to defend his title as he continues to struggle with a knee injury
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Philippe Gilbert before Milan - San Remo: 'If I put stress on myself it's only bad for me'
The Belgian couldn't be more relaxed before a day that he says could take his career into 'another dimension' if he seals his fifth different Monument
By Jonny Long • Published