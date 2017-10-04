Bianchi joins the e-bike market with new Impulso e-Road and e-Allroad models

Two new performance e-bikes from the Italian brand

Bianchi has entered the e-bike market with two new models. The new Bianchi Impulso e-Road and e-Allroad models mark new ground for the Italian brand, which previously had only released hybrid e-bikes.

The e-Road is the Italian brand’s performance road model, while the e-Allroad is the gravel and adventure bike.

Bianchi’s entry into the market is timely, and both models are clearly designed around recent e-bike developments.

Both the Bianchi Impulso e-Road and e-Allroad are on trend with their slim down tubes, made possible because of the Italian made Polini E-P3 36V 250w motor.

According to Polini, the engine weighs a scant 2.85kg, with the bulk of that being secured around the bottom bracket. As we’ve already seen on the Focus Project Y which uses a Fazua battery and motor, the rest is stuffed in the down tube, leaving a sleek looking design.

Watch: What is it like to ride an e-bike?

Both Bianchi and Polini claim that the battery on both the e-Road and the e-Allroad has a range of 200kms, which if true would but it up there with one of the longest running charges.

The bikes are currently come specced with either Shimano Ultegra or Shimano 105 groupsets and an FSA chainset in a 50/34 guise – pair this with the 11-32t cassette and the hills certainly won’t pose much of a problem.

Shimano’s hydraulic groupsets provide the additional stopping power necessary for the extra weight, and as you’d expect, the e-Allroad model gets some beefier Kenda Flintridge 40mm tyres.

Both bikes are currently unavailable online, but the e-Road model is listed to cost £4000. Once we have more we’ll be sure to update you.