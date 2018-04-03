Cyclists’ subscription box ‘RYDBOX’ launched

RYDBOX promises a high end smorgasbord of cycling related products delivered directly to you every month

Manchester based RYDBOX has just launched its brand new cycling subscription box offering everything cyclists and cycling fans could want.

Subscription boxes allow customers to sample a selection of products in a monthly delivery, and the RYDBOX will include all sorts of delights tailored to cyclists – from food to tubes and tools.

>>> Supplements for cyclists: health and performance boosters you can really trust

“It’s a more than a box, it’s a lifestyle” says brand founder Simon Foy.

“There are a lot of subscription boxes out there, but until now none have catered for cyclists who are interested in wholesome nutrition on and off the bike. But it’s more than just riding snacks, each month we’ll be including a really diverse selection of products, everything from bike tools to clothing”.

The RYDBOX costs £40 per month, with total product total value at least 40-60 per cent more than the purchase price, and can either be brought as a one off or subscribed to for monthly deliveries.

Brands already set to feature in the RYDBOX are NAKD Bars, Trek Bars, Mule Bar, Primal Pantry, Veloforte, TRIBE, Pulsin, Amalfi, Honeystinger, Bianchi Milano, Nalini, FFWD, True Utility, Vittoria, plus many more.

“Every box will be different, allowing riders and cycling fans to try a new product, it’s a true cyclists selection box” says Foy.

“Many of the brands will be offering discounts too, so if you find something you particularly like, you can go direct and buy more. We also have an upgrade option at the checkout allowing the customer to add our own brand coffee and coffee cups or natural and organic supplements”.

Head to rydbox.com for more information.