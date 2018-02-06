New colours for UAE-Team Emirates Met Trenta helmets

Met puts its new Trenta helmet on the heads of its sponsored team

With the start of the Dubai Tour, Met has rolled out a new colour scheme for its helmets used by UAE-Team Emirates.

The team will ride in the latest Met Trenta 3K helmet in a UAE-Team Emirates Special Edition version, in a mix of red and black livery with exposed carbon cross-ribs. The team will also have the aero Met Manta helmet at their disposal.

Alongside the standard Met Trenta colour, two of UAE-Team Emirates’s new rides this year will get their own special colours. Fabio Aru will have a helmet in the Italian tricolore stripes, while as European Champion Alexander Kristoff will get a Trenta and a Manta in white and blue with yellow stars.

The Trenta 3K was first spotted at last year’s Tour de France and was introduced to mark Met’s thirty years in the cycle helmet market. It’s an aero design of parallel ribs which run front to back and are connected by a carbon cage embedded in the liner.

>>> The pro peloton’s biggest changes in 2018

Met says that the natural elasticity of the carbon fibre in the shell has allowed it to reduce the density of the EPS foam layer by 20% without affecting the helmet’s ability to absorb energy.

The Trenta 3K has a claimed weight of 215 grams for a size medium, includes 19 vents and, Met says, has been shown in the wind tunnel to save 7% drag at 45kph. It’s more than the Manta provides when riding on the tops at 45kph, but the Manta wins out over the Trenta in an all-out sprint in the drops at 60khp, which is why we’re likely to see the Manta rather than the Trenta on the head of Kristoff.

>>> Eight best bike helmets reviewed

Met says that the new colourway for the Trenta will be available for you and me to buy from May, just in time for the start of the Giro d’Italia.