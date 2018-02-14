New triathlon version of Factor Slick launched

Tri frameset comes with integrated carbon storage box

Factor says that it has refined the design of its original Slick TT bike, as used by AG2R-La Mondiale to improve the frameset’s aerodynamics and rigidity. It’s also teamed up with bike fitters 51 Speedshop to ensure that the Slick’s aerobar provides good adjustability and aerodynamics.

Factor owns its own frame factory, which it says allows it to control the entire design and construction process and to experiment with new ideas more easily.

The Slick uses Factor’s Twin Vane Evo down tube design, in which the down tube has a central slot, to improve its aerodynamics and ensure that there’s still the width for optimal stiffness. Other aero features include the hidden, integrated front brake and aero fork blades and seat stays, with a wide stance around the wheels.

Factor says that the 51 Speedshop mono-riser all-carbon aerobar has been designed for good adjustability, with width adjustable forearm cups and three different bend options for the extensions. The stem design means that all wires for the electronic shifting are fully enclosed, with interchangeable spacers to alter the bar height.

There are two different seatpost options, with zero offset for a 78 degree effective seat tube angle or offset for 76 degree angle. There are also two stem options: zero or plus 40mm. Factor publishes extensive fit data for the different frame and offset options.

The tri version of the Slick comes as standard with triathlon-specific accessories, including a rear-mounted carbon storage box, threaded bosses on the top tube and a BTA hydration mount on the aerobar. Factor says that the storage box has no aerodynamic penalty, is easy to install and has space for tubes and tools to fix two flats.