More pro level Endura kit available to the rest of us

You can now buy the Pro SL Lite bib shorts, jersey and gilet used by Movistar

Endura has made its pro level Pro SL Lite bib shorts and jersey available for general sale. Previously only available to the Movistar team, which Endura sponsors, you can now get your hands on the same kit, minus the team branding.

The Pro SL Lite bib shorts are based on the Pro SL model, which we’ve awarded a 10/10 in our tests. In the Pro SL Lite version, there’s perforation in the lycra on the legs to improve breathability. Like the Pro SL, it’s Coldblack treated to reflect back infra red light and reduce surface temperature.

You still get the multiple pad width options that are a feature of the Pro SL model, but the new Lite version uses a new pad, developed for hotter conditions. The 700 Series Lite pad includes “reticulated” foam, which Endura says allows for more airflow and faster moisture transfer through the pad, due to its more open cell structure. There’s an app on the Endura website to help you choose the right pad width for your anatomy.

Also now available is the Pro SL Lite II jersey. It’s designed for a close fit without windflap. Endura says that its fabric is a mix of light mesh front panels and rear panels designed for rapid wicking and providing SPF25 sun protection. It comes in black or mulberry.

If it’s too cool for all this lightweight kit when you start out, Endura also sells the Pro Sl Lite gilet. This gives you lightweight wind protection in an ultra-packable package.

At the beginning of March, Endura announced that its wind tunnel developed skinsuit, as used by Movistar team would be available for general sale, along with its new aero TT helmet. So the new items follow the trend to extend the availability of the brand’s top level kit to a broader range of riders.

Endura says that it offers a no quibble 90 day comfort guarantee on all its Pro SL kit.