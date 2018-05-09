Ribble releases a limited run of pink R872s in honour of the Giro d’Italia

Pretty in pink

British brand Ribble has launched a pink Ribble R872 in celebration of the 101st Giro d’Italia that started on Friday.

Traditionally, the R872 was only available in matte black or silver but this limited edition model comes with subtle pink highlights whilst maintaining a brushed metallic finish.

The majority of the colour is on the forks, with a tessellated triangle design rising up towards the head tube. Elsewhere, though, the Ribble logo and the R872 writing are both turned pink. It’s a subtle yet striking design that should make the bike standout on the road.

You can pick up this particular model for £2,299 on the Ribble website. The bike is only available as a complete build and the model featured here comes equipped with Shimano’s Ultegra R8000 groupset, Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheels and Deda finishing kit. As with all Ribble bikes, though, the bike is customisable and you have the choice to spec the kit that best suits you.

Sy, designer of the stunning Giro special said, “We’ve been having a lot of fun recently with custom paint bikes so it only seemed right to ‘Think Pink’ ahead of the start of the Giro. Italian design is known for its flare and finesse. This is hopefully what our creation for the Giro encapsulates, a simple yet beautiful limited-edition frame design.”

There’s also the option to get the bike with Shimano Ultegra Di2 for £3,699. The electronic shifting bike does come with some different bits of kit, including the Zipp’s 302 wheelset and Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres.

What’s more, the Ribble R872 is an absolutely cracking bike, and we were happy to award it a coveted place on our Editor’s Choice list last year. We scored it a straight 10 when we tested it, and we loved the high modulus carbon fibre frame and internal cable routing. Most importantly, though, the bike is fun to ride and it left us grinning from ear to ear.