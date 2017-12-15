Team Sky gives a glimpse of new bike paint job for 2018 season

Team Sky riders spotted riding on newly painted Pinarello Dogma F10 and K10S Disc models

The Team Sky riders, including Ian Stannard and Wout Poels, have been riding on a newly painted Pinarello Dogma K10S Disc and Pinarello Dogma F10 bikes.

The bikes don’t look hugely different to last year’s models, with just some minor changes to colour placement – the overall colour scheme remains largely the same.

You can see the tweet here:

The new paint job is easiest to make out on Stannard’s K10S model with the inside of the front triangle now white, as is the back of the seat post, with the rest of the bike coming in the same blue colour as last season, with the same lines on it as before.

Of course, it’s also notable that Stannard chooses to train on Pinarello’s endurance model, equipped disc brakes and the Italian brand’s new sensor operated elastomer suspension on the rear end.

Meanwhile, Wout Poel’s F10 is harder to make out, but looks much the same as the K10S Disc model, with a white inner front triangle and blue rest of the bike. The addition of white to the bike is clearly to match the team’s brand new white jerseys. All the models come with a light blue stripe along the top tube.

Luke Rowe has also joined the team for the training camp, continuing his return fitness after breaking his leg.

Team Sky aren’t the only WorldTour team to have revealed new bikes recently. On Thursday we saw the new light blue Canyon Aeroad’s of Team Movistar.

Before that, Bora-Hansgrohe revealed their new Specialized Tarmac paint scheme. A turquoise rear end is paired with a white front, matching the team’s striking new kit perfectly.