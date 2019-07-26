Four products Muc-Off developed alongside Team Ineos that we can all use too

Promotional feature with Muc-Off

Team Ineos’s marginal gains approach is the stuff of legend and extends to the smallest details. They’ve been partnering with Poole-based Muc-Off for their bicycle care products since 2014, during which time Team Ineos and before them Team Sky have won six Grand Tours.

Muc-Off’s innovative products to meet the team’s needs are not exclusive to Team Ineos, but available for you and me to buy too.

Here are four key products that Muc-Off developed as part of its partnership with Team Ineos.

Muc-Off Hydrodynamic Lube

Muc-Off’s Hydrodynamic Lube was the first product developed for Team Sky back in 2014.

The team’s brief to Muc-Off was simple: “We want the fastest and most efficient lubes, that last longer than anything else out there. We are an evidence-based team, so the advantages need to be quantifiable.”

So Muc-Off built its own Chain Lube Efficiency Dynamometer, a first for a bike lube manufacturer, to quantify its results, reformulating its lube 15 times to up its efficiency.

That resulted in a formula incorporating aerospace quality oil and military grade additives that doesn’t wash off in the wet like a dry lube, but doesn’t pick up dust and grime in the dry like a wet lube.

Muc-Off Hydrodynamic Lube’s effectiveness was proved in the 2014 Tour de France. That year’s race saw the worst weather in years, but Muc-Off’s lube was the match for the wet, miserable conditions, keeping the team’s chains running smoothly through the most gruelling of stages.

Muc-Off Bio Drivetrain Cleaner

With each rider in a Grand Tour team having at least three bikes and six sets of wheels, keeping their drivetrains clean and running smoothly is a battle for team mechanics, who are always time-pressed.

One of Team Ineos’s top priorities was a drivetrain cleaner that was quick, effective but also safe – before Muc-Off started working with the team, the cleaner it was using was burning through their gloves, leaving their hands sore.

Muc-Off Bio Drivetrain Cleaner is super effective, acts fast, but is safe to use and biodegradable. It’s no surprise that it’s Muc-Off’s fourth best selling product globally.

Muc-Off Drivetrain Detailing Brush

Team Ineos’s mechanics use a brush and a pot of drivetrain cleaner to clean the chain and cassette on each rider’s bike – it’s quicker than using the Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Cleaner. Muc-Off developed its Drivetrain Detailing Brush to make the job quicker and easier. It’s got nano bristles for effective cleaning and a moulded silicone insert for a comfortable grip.

It’s a much more effective and durable tool than the paintbrushes that the team’s mechanics were using, which were slippery to hold and disintegrated quickly.

Muc-Off NTC Nanotube Chain and Lube

Muc-Off spent thousands of hours developing its Nanotube Chain for Bradley Wiggins’s Hour Record ride in 2015. It’s still used by Team Ineos for the most important races in the calendar, including the Tour de France.

In a nine-step process, the Dura-Ace chain is repeatedly cleaned before being re-lubed with Muc-Off’s ultra-low friction coating. This saves 10 watts over a standard chain. Importantly, that low friction performance continues for over 400 miles in the dry and 250 miles in wet conditions, more than enough for any Tour stage.

The graphene nanotubes in the formulation fill the microscopic gaps in the metal surfaces of the chain, lowering friction between the links. And the chain can be reconditioned using Muc-Off’s Nanotube Chain Lube to refresh the surface coating once the chain has covered its initial mileage.

