I don't care if you're doing efforts – all cyclists should wave to each other on their rides

Solidarity between cyclists is one of the nicest things about being on two wheels. Why do some people eschew it?

Chris Hoy waving
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items (or, people) and share the personal connection they have with them. In this case, it is a break-up letter to fellow riders who don't return a friendly wave. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for. 

Imagine, for a moment, you're on a country lane, on a lone cycle on a warm spring afternoon. In the distance, as you squint, a cyclist is pedalling towards you. As they near, you raise your hand in a salute, and they do the same back. That's it, just a moment.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸