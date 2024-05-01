I don't care if you're doing efforts – all cyclists should wave to each other on their rides

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items (or, people) and share the personal connection they have with them. In this case, it is a break-up letter to fellow riders who don't return a friendly wave. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

Imagine, for a moment, you're on a country lane, on a lone cycle on a warm spring afternoon. In the distance, as you squint, a cyclist is pedalling towards you. As they near, you raise your hand in a salute, and they do the same back. That's it, just a moment.

There is something pure about two cyclists greeting each other as they go past. It's an acknowledgement that despite everything else, you share something, being on two wheels, in this place, at this time.

It's a little greeting, just a little nod or a wave to recognise that you exist, but it never fails to charm me. It's as if you're in an exclusive club, the collective of mad people out on your bike on whatever day it is. It crosses generations, gender, types of rider, and it always makes me smile.

It feels like an unofficial rule that you should do it, unless you really can't. All it takes is a brief smile, a nod, or a lifting of a hand from the handlebar. It's just good to realise that you are not alone in your vulnerability, that you're part of something bigger. As people in cars drive past each other anonymously, it's a reminder that cyclists are different.

However, not everyone waves back. This is obviously because cyclists aren't automatically nice as a group; there are idiots who cycle, just as there are lots of idiots who don't cycle too, but it's never fun. It punctures the ideal that cyclists are special, that there is something better about us just because we use our bikes. Sadly, there is not.

On a clear day, when I can see a rider coming from miles away, I like to try and work out what kind of person is coming towards me. It's a fun game to play, to bet on whether it will be someone friendly or not.

There are signs to indicate it will be a non-waver. It is invariably a man, normally on an expensive bike in expensive gear. Maybe they're mid 'effort' on whatever country lane you find yourself on, but this is hardly an excuse, just give a slight nod or raise your eyebrows. Often, it'll be a whole group of men, studiously annoying their peer on the other side of the road.

It would be extreme to read too much of this, to suggest that this is all to do with the rampant individualism that is present in our society, but it isn't unrelated. Cycling is such a fun collective thing, and even when we head out alone on our bikes, it is nice to acknowledge others taking part in the same activity.

I have had enough of people not waving back. It's such a small thing, but it takes no effort at all, and is just small act of kindness in a sometimes cruel world. Sure, this is hyperbolic, but just wave, nod, or smile. I'll appreciate it, anyway.