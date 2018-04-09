Tech of the week: new Shimano 105, new Oakleys and new Cycling Weekly kit

Also a clutched Ultegra rear mech, carbon wheels and Sagan specials

Shimano 105 gets a facelift

Shimano has unveiled its latest update to its 105 groupset this week. As you’d expect, it carries over much of the look and tech refresh seen first in Dura-Ace last year, before it trickled down to Ultegra and now 105.

There are now 105 series hydraulic disc brakes and levers too, replacing the rather chunky RS505 levers which were often packaged with 105-level disc brake bikes. You can get 105 components in silver as well as black finish. We’ve given you a comparison between the new Shimano 105 R7000 and the older R5800 groupset.

And Shimano has a new Ultegra-level clutched rear mech for electronic and mechanical groupsets, designed to reduce chain slap and ensure smoother running off road and on cobbles.

New wheels, Oakleys and Cycling Weekly kit

In our Tech of the Month video for April, we’ve had Rapha shorts with pockets as well as Peter Sagan’s sunglasses from 100%. Sagan has a new collection of special edition Specialized bikes, helmet and shoes, which were announced this week too.

And Oakley has just launched two sets of glasses with new tech to improve vision and prevent misting.

Meanwhile, if you want to fly the Cycling Weekly flag, there’s a new set of CW branded clothing made by Le Col, which has just gone on sale for the 2018 season.

Trek’s component arm, Bontrager, has launched a new range of high-end carbon wheels. Called the Aeolus XXX, there are three profile depths and new laser etched brake tracks for optimum stopping. You can get rim or disc braked wheels with tubeless ready clincher or tubular rims. They’re not cheap at close to £2000 though.

Also with new tubeless ready 35mm and 50mm deep carbon clinchers is Knight Composites. It claims that its hookless bead makes set-up as easy as a conventional clincher. Again the price tag is £2000.

At the end of March we reported on the new Alpe du Zwift extension. It’s not taken long for controversy to break out over the alpine-themed climb on the training app, with a Pantani-like KOM of 36-09 provoking some bitter reactions from trailing riders.

We’ve also had recommendations on how to lock your bike securely – a reformed bike thief recommends two D-locks to be for-sure for-sure.

Plus, as usual, we’ve rooted out a good few bargains to tempt you this week.