Tech of the week: new Zipp wheels, a £7 baselayer and the new Boardman wind tunnel

Also bikepacking advice, new Endura helmets and new Hoy kids’ bikes

Zipp went to town this week, launching a new tubular variant of its flagship whale-copying 454 NSW wheels as well as updates to the 303 Firecrest which trickle down some of the tech from the 454 NSW.

Not content, it’s also released a new Ergo version of its Service Course 80 and SL-80 bars, with a backward sweep and flattened tops. And finally there are the new Tangente Speed R25 and Course R25 tyres with an updated compound for better grip, longevity and rolling resistance.

If you’re looking forward to summer riding, Hackney GT mixes cycling and fashion with five new jerseys for summer 2018 and new technical features and fit. And you could save yourself a few bob by wearing Aldi’s £7 baselayer underneath – it bears an uncanny resemblance to Rapha’s £50 version. We’ve had advice on spring cycle clothing too.

Meanwhile, Ribble now offers UK-finished custom paint options for its top selling bikes, including a couple of rather flashy fade options.

Endura has launched a pair of new road helmets. Its top spec Pro SL helmet has Koroyd impact protection and comes in colours including Movistar blue.

New Boardman wind tunnel and kids’ bikes

We’ve had an exclusive peek inside Boardman’s new wind tunnel in Worcestershire, with aero testing starting at just £195, while there’s a new silent smart exercise bike out from Bkool which lets you select from over 3 million routes or follow a structured routine indoors.

Hill climb guru Simon Warren has taken to his turbo too, to tell us how the virtual Alpe du Zwift stacks up against the real Alpe d’Huez. And IQ² has launched a new power meter, with a single sided unit available via Kickstarter for just £130. We reckon it’s the cheapest power meter yet.

We’ve also reported on the new kids’ bikes from Hoy. The brand promises to offer the lightest children’s bikes in the UK and size-specific geometry. And we’ve given you our buyer’s guide to the best children’s bikes.

If you’ve always fancied bikepacking but wanted to know where to start, we’ve a handy guide to what’s involved and what to take. We’ve given you our pick of road bike wheelsets too.

Plus we’ve had the usual deals on wheels in Sunday Trading.