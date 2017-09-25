Tech of the week: the ‘lightest production bike’ in the world, custom world champs Pinarellos, dhb shoes and much more

This week we have the "lightest production bike in the world", custom Pinarellos, Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac and much more

Tifosi Mons

At the Cycle Show Tifosi revealed what its claiming is the “lightest production bike in the world”. It’s made of three different types of carbon and comes with a mind-bogglingly bling specification.

What’s more, it’s available to buy, too, and at a not unreasonable price of £1999.

Boardman’s classy commuting bikes

Also revealed this week is a new series of classy commuting bikes from Boardman. The trio are aluminium framed, two come with carbon forks and one with, believe it or not, Di2!

That’s right, the top specced bike comes with Shimano Alfine Di2 11 speed hub gears and belt drive for the eye watering price of £1999.

Aqua Blue choose to ride “innovative 3T Strada aero bike”

Pro Continental team Aqua Blue has chosen to ride the new 3T Strada aero bike for the 2018 season, despite the fact it only comes as a single ring setup and with 28mm tyres.

It’s unclear currently how closely the team with stick to the current bike’s designs, with 3T saying Aqua Blue will be announcing other partnerships soon.

Custom Pinarellos raced at Worlds

D-Day is coming 🇵🇱🌈👌 @pinarello_official @rideshimano @bergen2017 #kwiato #allezKwiato #Polska A post shared by Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Team Sky riders Kwiatkowski and Moscon have taken to Instagram to reveal some pretty gorgeous looking custom paint jobs on their Pinarello F10s.

Kwiatkowski, who’ll be riding for the Polish national team, has his done up in a glossy red and white finish.

Peter Sagan’s Specialized Tarmac Ultralight

Peter Sagan’s Specialized Tarmac is a thing of beauty. An iridescent silver paint job only adds 10g to the frame, making it one of Specialized super limited Ultralight models.

dhb enters the shoe market

Earlier this week dhb announced that it was stepping into the world of cycling shoes.

The brand is launching four new shoes to market, with prices ranging between £70 and £120.

Cannondales: which model is right for you?

Looking to step into the varied world of Cannondale? Then you need to read our comprehensive, all knowing guide to the brand’s expansive range.

We go through the bikes, the materials, the technology and much more in helping you decide which model to buy.