Adam Kenway and Rebecca Goodson win 2017 Monsal Hill-climb titles (photos)

National hill-climb champion Adam Kenway retained his Monsal hill-climb title as Rebecca Goodson topped the women's results

- Photos by Andy Jones

Adam Kenway (Raleigh-GAC) successfully defended his men’s Monsal Hill-climb title, with Rebecca Goodson (Velo Schils Interbike) taking the women’s title in the Derbyshire Peak District on Sunday.

Current national hill-climb champion Kenway posted a time of one minute and 19.4 seconds on the course to beat second-placed Joey Walker (Team Wiggins) by just under two seconds.

Andy Nichols (Team B38/Underpin Racing) placed third with 1-21.3.

Malcolm Elliott’s 1981 event record of 1-14.2 on the 675-yard (617 metres) climb of Monsal Head remains intact for another year.

Goodson claimed the 2017 women’s title with the second-fastest women’s time in the history of the event – 1-47.8.

Emilie Verroken (Maxx RT) came home in second place with 1-54.5, and Elizabeth Banks (Storey Racing) in third, clocking 1-58.

The event had attracted its biggest number of entrants, with 190 riders signing up.