In January we predicted who would win cycling’s biggest races in 2017. Here’s how we got on…

Cycling Weekly's "experts" have their say

At the start of the year, some Cycling Weekly‘s greatest analytical minds used their expert knowledge to predict the winners of some of the biggest races of the 2017 season.

Now, with the racing at an end (with all due respects to the ongoing Tour of Fuzhou), we’re going to look back at how we got on.

In all honesty, this was over as a contest by the end of April, as news writer Sophie Hurcom enjoyed a successful spring campaign to predict Alejandro Valverde’s win in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Greg Van Avermaet’s victory in Paris-Roubaix, while the rest of the field struggled almost as much as Jon Dibben rolling into the Roubaix velodrome nearly 50 minutes down.

However there were no successful predictions of Tom Dumoulin’s Giro win, or the scintillating solo performance of Philippe Gilbert at the Tour of Flanders.

Thankfully the summer brought more success for most as five of our “experts” justified this title by picking out Chris Froome to pull off a historic Tour de France/Vuelta a España double.

Finally, the World Championships brought more mixed results, with two picks for Peter Sagan to pick up his third successive rainbow jersey, although no one predicted Chantal Blaak’s solo win in the women’s race.

We’ll be back in January to gaze into our crystal balls once again, and you can see the full list of predictions below (no sniggering, please)

Correct predictions in bold.

Gregor Brown – Freelance Writer

Tour of Flanders: Luke Rowe

Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Adam Yates

Giro d’Italia: Esteban Chaves

Tour de France: Nairo Quintana

Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Simon Yates

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Simon Collis – Content Director

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: John Degenkolb

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Wout Poels

Giro d’Italia: Vincenzo Nibali

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Steve Cummings

Vuelta a España: Fabio Aru

World Championships road race (men): Peter Sagan

World Championships road race (women): Megan Guarnier

Sophie Hurcom – News Writer

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: Greg Van Avermaet

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Alejandro Valverde

Giro d’Italia: Vincenzo Nibali

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Sep Vanmarcke

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Alexander Kristoff

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Hugh Gladstone – Deputy Editor

Tour of Flanders: Greg Van Avermaet

Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Dan Martin

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Tom Van Asbroeck

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Edvald Boasson Hagen

World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen

Vern Pitt – News Editor

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: John Degenkolb

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Edvald Boasson Hagen

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road races (men): Alexander Kristoff

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Henry Robertshaw – News Writer

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: Peter Sagan

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Romain Bardet

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Geraint Thomas

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Julian Alaphilippe

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Richard Windsor – Digital Editor

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: Ian Stannard

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Steve Cummings

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road races (men): Peter Sagan

World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen

Nigel Wynn – Associate Digital Editor

Tour of Flanders: Sep Vanmarcke

Paris-Roubaix: Peter Sagan

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Adam Yates

Giro d’Italia: Mikel Landa

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis

Vuelta a España: Alberto Contador

World Championships road race (men): Greg Van Avermaet

World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen