EF Education First – Drapac unveil 2018 kit… and it’s bold

The American team reveals a pink, white and green number for the new season

- Photos by Ian Walton

Cannondale-Drapac have revealed their new kit as they prepare to transform to EF Education First – Drapac for the coming 2018 season.

The American team, who have regularly featured an Argyle pattern as well as some bold colours on their kits, haven’t shied away again this time.

The bright green is dropped as the predominant colour for this kit though, with pink and white making up the jersey for the most part. That’s bravely combined with some touches of green on the cuffs and collar where the Argyle is present once again.

The kit was revealed on Friday at the Rouleur Classic in London and is manufactured by POC, who also provide the helmets (which are also pink) and sunglasses for the squad.

Fortunately, things are kept nice and tame in the bib-shorts department with black and green colours, which are topped of with some green socks.

New signing Kim Magnusson did a fine job of modelling the race kit as well as the training kit, which for you pink haters out there, features a bright orange instead.

The team came close to ending earlier this year after a potential sponsor for 2018 pulled out at the last minute. Team owner Jonathan Vaughters then went in search for a new sponsor while also crowd funding to support the WorldTour team, before global education company EF Education First stepped in as primary sponsor.

The team will continue to ride Cannondale bikes through 2018.

What do you think of the new kit? Yay or nay? Let us know in the comments below.