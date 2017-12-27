From Sky’s skinsuit to Sagan’s crash: the controversial moments that defined the 2017 season

We're still talking about some of these now

1. Bad boy Moscon

Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon made a good case for being bad boy of the year first by earning himself a six-week suspension from his tema after apparently making racist comments towards FDJ rider Kévin Reza at the Tour de Romandie.

After a quiet couple of months, the Italian was then back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after being disqualified from the World Championships for holding onto a car, and then having another FDJ rider, this time Sebastien Reichenbach, saying that Moscon had pushed him off his bike at Tre Valli Varesine.

2. Bialoblocki DQd

The Polish time trial champion and national record holder looked to have had a storming ride to lower his own national record in August, knocking more than a minute of his previous mark with an astonishing time of 43-00 over 25 miles.

However Bialoblocki was promptly disqualified for not sticking to the left of the road, with pictures showing him riding down the middle of the dual carriageway.

3. Sagan out of the Tour

First he was second, then he was relegated, then he was disqualified – that was the steady fall of Peter Sagan within hours of the end of the Tour de France‘s fourth stage into Vittel after a crash with Mark Cavendish.

Did he flick his elbow out? Was it intentional? The eventual conclusion reached in December was that it wasn’t, with the commissaires doing the best they could, but made a mistake. In light of the incident, the UCI is now bringing in measures to make more video footage available to commissaires from next season.

4. Sky’s dimpled skinsuit

At the Tour de France in July it seemed to escape many of those on rival teams who were outraged at Team Sky’s dimpled skinsuits – which disrupt the airflow to go faster – that they had previously used them at the Giro d’Italia, and that time without anyone batting an eyelid.

Maybe pay closer attention next time, folks.

5. Disc brake debate reignites

With the UCI restarting its disc brake trial at the start of the year, it seemed only a matter of time until the not-quite-so-new-anymore braking technology caused some form of controversy.

That moment arrived on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Tour in February, when Team Sky’s Owain Doull said that a cut in his shoe was caused by Marcel Kittel’s disc brakes.

However video footage later showed that the cut was more likely caused by the leg of a roadside barrier rather than Kittel’s rotor.