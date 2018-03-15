Team Sky reveal Milan-San Remo line-up: Michal Kwiatkowski to lead with surprise pick for Luke Rowe

Kwiatkowski aims to become the first rider since 2001 to successfully defend Milan-San Remo

Team Sky have revealed the seven riders who will represent the team at Milan-San Remo, including defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski, with Luke Rowe riding the longest race in the cycling calendar just seven months after a career-threatening leg injury.

Kwiatkowski will have the number one on his back having won the race in 2017 with a tactically astute ride to follow Peter Sagan‘s attack over the Poggio and then out-sprint the Slovak on the Via Rom in San Remo.

The Polish rider will be hoping to become the first rider since Erik Zabel in 2001 to successfully defend Milan-San Remo, and looks to be in impressive form having taken victory in the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race earlier this week.

“I think Tirreno-Adriatico is the best preparation for this race, I am always motivated to ride well in Milan-San Remo and I know how lucky you need to be in the end to be victorious,” Kwiatkowski said.

“With a Milan-San Remo win under my belt the pressure will be less as I don’t have to prove anything. I just need to feel good, ride a good race and we know with San Remo that you also need to be lucky too.

“I have worked hard to be in good condition for Strade Bianche, Tirreno and let’s hope at Milan-San Remo too.”

Alongside Kwiatkowski will be Ian Stannard, who finished sixth in the race in 2013, and Gianni Moscon, who was in the chasing group behind Kwiatkowski last year, but the big surprise is the inclusion of Luke Rowe.

Rowe will be taking to the start line of the longest race in the cycling calendar just seven months after breaking his leg in more than 20 places while whitewater rafting on his brother’s stag party.

The Welshman had been expected to miss most of the 2018 season, but has impressed with his recovery, returning to action at the Abu Dhabi Tour in February, then putting in an aggressive ride at Nokere Koerse on Wednesday which could well have secured his place in the team.

Completing Team Sky’s line-up are Salvatore Puccio, Dylan van Baarle, and Kwiatkowski’s fellow Pole Lukasz Wisniowski.

Team Sky line-up for Milan-San Remo 2018

Michal Kwiatkowski

Gianni Moscon

Salvatore Puccio

Luke Rowe

Ian Stannard

Lukasz Wisniowski

Dylan van Baarle