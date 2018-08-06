Tech of the week: Tour bikes, new Strava packages and a new Defy

Also sub-kilo Hunt wheels and a new Merida cyclocross bike

Tour de France shakedown and Strava news

With the Tour de France over, we’ve taken stock of which bike brands have come off best for stage wins, as well as rating each team’s performance. We’ve also had a run-down of every Tour-winning machine for the last eight years.

And we’ve had a look at a couple of pro bikes: John Degenkolb’s stage-winning Trek Madone SLR Disc and Adam Yates’s Scott Addict RC, while if you fancy owning a bike raced in this year’s Tour, lanterne rouge Lawson Craddock’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod is being auctioned to raise funds for his home velodrome.

Strava has updated its paid-for packages this week, with the Premium service continuing for existing members, but supplemented by three new Summit subscription options: Training, Safety and Analysis. We’ve explained how it all works – and how much it costs.

While in more Strava news, we’ve looked at Xert Segment Hunter, designed to help riders pace their efforts to reach a pre-defined target time and bag that elusive QOM or KOM.

New Giant Defy, new Merida crosser and ultra-light wheels

The Giant Defy range has had a makeover. The popular endurance bike range is now all-disc, takes wider tyres and has a vibration absorbing D-shaped bar. There’s an integral Giant power meter on the top spec model too.

And with cyclocross season just around the corner, Merida has a new crosser out. The Mission CX boasts increased tyre clearance as well as thru-axles for a race-ready profile.

Our thoughts have turned to hill climbs this week too, with Hunt Bike Wheels releasing its lightest ever wheelset. At 991g, it’ll be ridden this season by reigning national hill climb champion Dan Evans.

Also this week, the Innsbruck world championship course is now live on Zwift, so you can experience what the pros have in store ahead of the hilly race. And Mio has launched the Cyclo 210, a compact GPS unit with a colour touchscreen, mapping and turn-by-turn navigation.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between budget and premium cycling kit, we’ve produced a video in association with dhb to explain the difference.

We’ve had deals on seven helmets from brands including POC and Lazer and Sunday Trading too this week.