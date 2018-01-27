Best bike phone mounts 2018

Your phone is an incredible tool that can help you unlock your cycling potential, all you're missing is that perfect phone mount

Riding around with an all singing all dancing super computer the size of an energy bar in your back pocket is a sin that most of us commit, but don’t let all that technology go to waste there. By installing a bike phone mount you can use your phone as its very own bike computer with built in GPS computer at no extra cost.

>>> Should you use your phone instead of a bike computer?

Why use a bike phone mount?

Traditional cycling computers – like the popular Garmin Edge models – have their own benefits. A purpose designed unit will be able to intelligently track training metrics, advise you when you step outside of a ‘training zone’, and often sessions can be uploaded and followed as you go. However, thanks to a host of clever cycling apps, a lot of basic functionality – mapping and ride recording, can be managed by a smartphone. If you don’t want all the extra metrics, then using your smartphone with a bike phone mount will save you the financial outlay of a GPS computer.

>>> Read: Turn your smartphone into a bike computer

If a smartphone on the handlebars seems like best option for you right now, then you’ll need a mount to keep it safe. All mounts are not made equal – and there’s a host of different styles – each with their pros and cons.

Here are a few of the models we rate, to help you choose what’s best for you…

Our picks for the best bike phone mounts

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Rokform handelbar bike phone mount

With a solid rubber case and fixture, this is a hardy mount that would be a good place for someone who value peace of mind when using a phone mount. There are versions for iPhones and Galaxy phones – as well as a universal style that will be compatible with a range of models.

Whilst the case here is strong and resilient on bumpy roads, the Rokform mount doesn’t provide any form of screen covering – which isn’t ideal on wet days.

Read our full review of the Rokform handlebar phone mount here

Buy now for £130 at Amazon

Biologic Bike phone mount for Android or iPhone

Biologic have an iPhone mount but iPhone’s aren’t the only phones that can be used as your widescreen bike computer, and Biologic make sure that Android users can get in on the action too with this affordable phone mount.

These hard plastic cases come with a touch sensitive membrane, so that you can access the screen and applications as usual, whilst keeping the phone safe and dry.

Buy the Android version now for £20 at Tredz

Buy the iPhone version from £39.73 at Amazon

Topeak iPhone 6 Ridecase with stem cap bike phone mount

One of the most popular brands for cycling phone mounts and cases is Topeak. Their nifty designs include a flipstand on the phone case and a stem cap that also acts as the phone mount, freeing up your handlebar. The angle of the phone can be adjusted, and you can set it up to be landscape or portrait. The case is made from high grade plastic, with a carbon finished base plate – and can also be used as an every-day phone case when you’re off the bike.

Buy now for £40 from Amazon

Topeak Ridecase Waterproof case bike phone mount

If you’re a keen rider come rain or shine then the Topeak Ridecase Waterproof would be a good upgrade. Working with the Topeak system you can either buy this from the offset or upgrade if you decide to ride more in the rain. The weatherproof covering allows use of the touchscreen as normal, so you can still use all of your features whilst keeping your phone safe.

Buy now for £31.99 at Evans Cycles

Quad lock iPhone bike phone mount

One of the newest contenders of the phone mount market, Quad Lock claim to be the strongest and lightest system out there. The system allows for both horizontal and vertical orientation, great for changing preferences. A standard stem mount is supplied, but you can also opt to go for an out-front version if you’d prefer.

Buy now for £54.99 at Evans Cycles

B’Twin 500 Smartphone holder bike phone mount

If you want to get a phone mount for your bike but don’t fit the generic iPhone bill then this incredibly affordable option from Decathlon’s cycling brand, B’Twin, means you don’t have to miss out.

Buy now for £7.99 at Decathlon

Lezyne Smart Energy Caddy bike phone mount

A different beast all together, the Lezyne Smart Energy Caddy phone mount is actually a frame bag – it sits on the top tube, attached by Velcro straps – and can hold a few other essentials, as well as your phone in the zipped upper compartment. Moulded foam provides protection, and the fabric is weather resistant – though not fully waterproof.

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £24.29

Things to be aware of when buying a bike phone mount?

Hardcase vs softcase

Generally speaking, hardcase phone mounts are a lot more expensive than their softcase cousins but that doesn’t mean that softcases don’t have their uses. Versatility among brands means that softcases can usually work with any smartphone and allow touchscreen capability on the most part when hardcases are model specific and sometimes miss out on the touchscreen aspect. It depends what you prefer more.

Waterproofing

If you’re a solid rider come rain or shine, it would be handy to check when buying if your phone mount is waterproof. While they may look it on the surface, some may not be up to the job. Look for reference to a screen cover that allows you to use your touchscreen device as normal, whilst keeping it dry.

Handlebar mount vs Stem cap mount

While this is purely a preference choice, it should be thought about. Some mounting systems offer the chance to replace your bike’s stem cap with one that will allow you to connect your phone clearing up your handlebar space. However, this will make the phone a bit further out of your periphery meaning you’ll have to move your head downwards more obviously. If you prefer to have the phone on the edge of your sight then a handlebar mount may be a better option but the con will be the added clutter to your cockpit.