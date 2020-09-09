Score 10/10 Pros Stays put

Tough casing

Elegant

Having invested in a bike and equipment, not everyone wants to splurge further on a dedicated bike computer, especially when a smart phone will cover off many of the key jobs. Among its many well engineered devices Topeak offers the Ridecase and a range of brackets to serve those who want to mount their phone safely onto their handlebars.

Construction

The Topeak Ridecase is a rugged mobile phone case which can be attached to your bike using a variety of mounts.

In keeping with much of its range of products, the case is rugged in its construction, made as it is with dual density plastic around a rubber frame. It’s slim, lightweight and easy to grip, with a flip out stand on the back allowing you to stand your phone in either landscape or portrait aspect.

Topeak cater specifically for nearly all iPhones and other size cases are available too.

While you may be interested in a car mount or armband, we tried the stem cap mount, one of three for bikes. This requires you to remove your stem cap and screw the mount into the same place.

There is also a centre mount, similar to an ‘out front’ mount for a bike computer, and a strap which mounts the case onto your bars or stem. Like the flip stand, the actual mount allows you to attach your phone to the bike in either landscape or portrait orientation.

The Ride

I haven’t tried dropping my phone to test the case’s protection, but it certainly inspires confidence, the edges deep enough to protect the screen and camera. The flip stand is an excellent feature and means I’ll be using it all the time.

The actual mounting bracket is a work of art, the aluminium body is wonderfully engineered and attaching it is simplicity itself. Remove your stem cap, screw the mounting in its place, set the required angle, do it up with a 5mm allen key, then slide the phone case onto the mount until it clicks.

You can position your phone at just about any angle you fancy, switching from portrait and landscape is completed with a satisfying click, and you remove the phone by lifting the tab at the front.

On the road it stays put. I put it on my mountain bike and took it off-road with the suspension locked out. Over roots, bumps and kerbs and it did not budge or rattle.

Value

Retailing at around £42.99 this is not cheap, but it does have the advantage of doubling up as an everyday phone case. It’s a quality bit of kit.