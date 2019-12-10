Following on from such a major year of tech innovation, we didn’t think that 2019 would bring as much in the way of great new product. But it seems the cycling industry is still thriving with brands in all sectors producing amazing equipment.

That means that this year we’ve increased the size of Editor’s Choice to 71 bikes and products, which have all been tested over the last 12 months and scored the highest marks, either nine or 10, in our grouptests or stand alone bike and product tests.

It isn’t just performance, lightweight or head turning ability we look for in product, it is also value and whether it delivers on its intended purpose.

Consumers are increasingly looking for bikes and product to live outside their comfort zone, handling anything from day-to-day rides to weekend adventures.

We have split our bike categories up into five, adding a new electric and city bike section – a rising sector in the market that is developing at a rapid rate.

You’ll see our top selection of hardware, software, wheels and tyres too, in what has been another incredible year for cycling tech.