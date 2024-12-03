Can listening to banging tunes turbo-charge your indoor training?

Riding to a rhythm can boost a cyclist’s motivation, help maintain pace, enhance endurance and improve mood. “Indoors, music and cycling is a marriage made in heaven,” says Professor Costas Karageorghis, but outdoors, especially in traffic, music can be dangerous, owing to its attention-absorbing nature. Research has shown that music can reduce perceived effort and increase output, helping cyclists push harder and stay focused. “With cycling, unlike running, fewer variables allow researchers to attribute performance changes to music more accurately,” adds Karageorghis. But music’s benefits have limits, so it’s important to understand what it can and can’t do.

Dr Martin Turner
Dr Martin Turner

Dr Martin Turner is a reader in psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport. His published work includes ‘Cognitive Behavioural Techniques to Reduce Irrational Beliefs and Enhance Focus in Young Athletes’ in Sport and Exercise Psychology.

Professor Costas Karageorghis
Professor Costas Karageorghis

Costas Karageorghis is a professor of sport and exercise psychology at Brunel University. He is the author of the book Applying Music in Exercise and Sport, a topic on which he has written and researched extensively.

