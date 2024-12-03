Can listening to banging tunes turbo-charge your indoor training?

Riding to a rhythm can boost a cyclist’s motivation, help maintain pace, enhance endurance and improve mood. “Indoors, music and cycling is a marriage made in heaven,” says Professor Costas Karageorghis, but outdoors, especially in traffic, music can be dangerous, owing to its attention-absorbing nature. Research has shown that music can reduce perceived effort and increase output, helping cyclists push harder and stay focused. “With cycling, unlike running, fewer variables allow researchers to attribute performance changes to music more accurately,” adds Karageorghis. But music’s benefits have limits, so it’s important to understand what it can and can’t do.

Dr Martin Turner Dr Martin Turner is a reader in psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport. His published work includes ‘Cognitive Behavioural Techniques to Reduce Irrational Beliefs and Enhance Focus in Young Athletes’ in Sport and Exercise Psychology.

Professor Costas Karageorghis Costas Karageorghis is a professor of sport and exercise psychology at Brunel University. He is the author of the book Applying Music in Exercise and Sport, a topic on which he has written and researched extensively.

What's in it for cyclists?

“In physical terms, music during exercise can trigger various physiological changes involving respiration, heart rate, skin conductance, motor patterns, neuroendocrine response and immunological function,” says Dr Martin Turner. Your reaction to music helps stimulate the release of hormones including endorphins - your body’s natural pain reliever - enhancing performance. The main psychological mechanisms at play while listening to music during training are mood, perceived exertion, motivation, attention and performance preparation and recovery. “It can also promote enjoyment of physical activity, as well as motivation,” adds Turner. “Cyclists can look forward to cycling in part because they get to listen to their favourite music.”

What does the research say?

A 2010 study led by Professor Karageorghis found that music can improve athletic performance by delaying fatigue and increasing work capacity. “When music is used for indoor cycling at low-to-moderate intensities, it reduces the rating of perceived exertion (RPE) by around 10%,” says Karageorghis. “If the music matches the cyclist’s preferences, the reduction in RPE can be as great as 12%. At moderate intensities, music can elevate mood and increase dissociation, taking focus away from bodily cues. This means that the workout feels less uncomfortable. “Synchronising musical tempo to pedal rate at a moderate intensity leads to a 6% reduction in oxygen uptake, resulting in significant efficiency gains. At high intensity, syncing the tempo can result in a 5% gain in endurance.”

Music can be useful as part of a pre-performance routine, according to a review of studies in Frontiers in Psychology. However, a new study by Professor Karageorghis challenges the belief that music makes intense exercise more bearable. “Music helps to keep you going, but doesn’t make high-intensity interval training sessions feel any easier,” he says.

(Image credit: Future)

Expert comment: Professor Costas Karageorghis

“There were two key findings to our new study. First, we found that when fast-tempo music was played during the supramaximal bouts, followed by medium-tempo music during active recovery, participants had higher motivation scores compared to when no music was played. So, while music had no major effect on performance, in terms of heart rate or revolutions per minute (which we controlled), it did have a motivational benefit. The second interesting finding was related to heart rate variability (HRV), a measure of physiological stress. When music was played during the supramaximal effort but not during recovery, participants showed a reduction in HRV, indicating greater physiological stress. So, if you’re going to use music for intense exercise, it’s better not to suddenly remove it during recovery.”

How to reap the benefits

“Type of music doesn’t seem to be important when it comes to cycling performance improvements,” says Dr Turner. “It is more important that the person just listens to music they like.” There is evidence that if the music is synchronised to the exercise, the effects can be enhanced. “Practically speaking, this might involve cyclists finding music that syncs with their cadence, so that the bottom of the pedal-stroke lands on the beat.” A cadence of 90 could be paired with music that has a speed of 90 or 180bpm, for example. Hip hop often sits in the 90bpm range, with songs such as Jesus Walks by Kanye West, The World Is Yours by Nas and Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio being potential choices.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More important than all of this is that cyclists match the style of music to the type of training session. “So, if I say to myself that Rock and Roll by Led Zeppelin is my go-to track for intense parts of a track/route, then I will make sure this is the music I select when I reach that stage of the route,” says Dr Turner. “I will not use this song for any other purpose, because I want to strengthen its association with intense cycling. Be intentional and specific with music choice.”

What are the limitations?

“Once you go beyond around 75% of your aerobic capacity, music becomes less effective,” says Professor Karageorghis. “Above this intensity, our attention is drawn away from external cues like music, landscapes, or surroundings, and instead focuses on internal fatigue-related symptoms. At these higher levels of intensity, the body is working so hard that the messages from the muscles to the brain, signalling fatigue, can’t be blocked by external stimuli like music. In contrast, for lower-intensity exercise, music can be extremely effective in enhancing motivation, reducing perceived exertion, and improving mood.”

The bottom line

Cycling to music you enjoy can boost performance and motivation (Image credit: Future)

Cycling to music you enjoy can enhance motivation, reduce perceived exertion, and improve mood. This is especially true for lower-intensity, indoor training sessions. This means music is a valuable tool for cyclists seeking a more enjoyable workout. But as the intensity of a training session increases, music’s effectiveness diminishes, with the brain focusing more on internal cues like fatigue. You should therefore aim to use music strategically, tailoring your playlists to specific parts of the ride and syncing beats to cycling cadence for maximum impact.