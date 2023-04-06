How fit are you? How hard do you train? We want to know! Take part in our Big Fitness Survey

Answer a few questions to tell us how you train – and who knows, you might even win a prize!

David Bradford grimacing on the indoor training mid-CP test
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)
David Bradford
By David Bradford
published

None of us cyclists follow exactly the same fitness and training habits – we all have our own routines, beliefs and ways of doing things. 

That's why the editorial team at Cycling Weekly want to better understand how and why you, our readers, ride your bikes: how hard you train, whether you follow a training plan, how you decide on the sessions you do, and what exactly you’re training for. 

To find out, we’ve devised an online survey – and this is your opportunity to take part and possibly win a prize for your trouble! 

>>> Click this link to complete the survey <<<

The survey takes only a few minutes to complete, and gives you the option to enter a draw for the following four spot prizes:

LifeJacket sun protection and skincare gift box (RRP: £118)

Juice Plus Omega+ vegan omega-3 supplement – four months’ supply (RRP: £41)

CEP Infrared recovery socks (RRP: £44.95)

Science In Sport (SiS) Beta Fuel gels (opens in new tab) – pack of six gels (RRP: £16.50) 

The survey closes at 5pm on Friday 14th April and prize winners will be randomly drawn in the week commencing 17th April. 

The results will be analysed by CW’s editorial team and published – anonymised, of course – in a forthcoming print magazine feature.  

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

David Bradford
David Bradford
Fitness Editor

David Bradford is fitness editor of Cycling Weekly (print edition). He has been writing and editing professionally for more than 15 years, and has published work in national newspapers and magazines including the Independent, the Guardian, the Times, the Irish Times, Vice.com and Runner’s World. Alongside his love of cycling, David is a long-distance runner with a marathon PB of two hours 28 minutes. Having been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in 2006, he also writes about sight loss, equality and social affairs.

Latest