'I don’t talk to myself in the mirror, but sometimes if I cannot sleep, I imagine a race situation': Tadej Pogačar lifts the lid on his physical and mental training

World Champion and GiroTour double victor explains the key performance changes behind his record-breaking year

Tadej Pogačar wins stage 20 of the 2024 Tour de France
Pogačar in yellow, winning stage 20 of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in How-to

Tadej Pogačar needs no real introduction. The most dominant rider of the 2024 season, the 26-year-old took the triple crown: victory at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships, all in one season.

Is he the Greatest Rider of All Time (GOAT)? That's a matter still up for debate. But, with Tour victories in 2020, 2021 and 2024, as well as the rainbow stripes on his back, he's surely the greatest rider of our time.

