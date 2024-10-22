Makers of this AI powered bike claim you can get fit in under nine minutes a day — we put it to the test

Dedicated cyclists often consider an hour the threshold for a successful indoor training session — but could the reality be much, much quicker?

Carol AI bike
(Image credit: Carol)
Hannah Reynolds
By
published
in Features

The Carol bike looks very much like any other exercise bike you might find in a gym; it offers a lot of adjustability of position, a tablet for on-screen instructions and a rear wheel where the resistance is applied. While the bike itself is carefully engineered, the biggest difference is in the types of session the equiptment is designed to offer through its AI workout programmer.

The Carol bike’s purpose is to reduce the amount of exercise time required for health benefits, claiming that you can get "the health benefits of a 45-minute run in just 8 minutes and 40 seconds through a workout called reduced exertion high-intensity interval training (REHIT)". This almost too-good-to-be-true claim is backed by peer-reviewed scientific research.

Hannah Reynolds
Hannah Reynolds

Hannah Reynolds interest in cycling began while studying for a degree in Sports Science at the University College Chichester and surrounded by elite level cyclists. She is now undertaking a PhD at Sheffield Hallam University investigating the use of e-bikes by older people. 

A committed dabbler whose passion outweighed her talent Reynolds has competed across all disciplines of cycling bar BMX. In the very distant past she has been south-east road race champion, southern cyclo-cross champion and finished third in the European 24hr Solo mountain-bike champs in 2011. She was also the Fitness Editor of Cycling Weekly for 15 years. 

Hannah Reynolds is author of several cycling books, France-en-Velo a guide to the ultimate 1000 mile cycle route from the Channel to Med; Britain's Best Bike Ride. LEJOG1000; A 1000 mile journey from Land's End to John o' Groats and 1001 Cycling Tips

