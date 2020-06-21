Calling all British cyclists: Tell us your best training routes

With lots of people taking up cycling during lockdown, as well as more experienced riders making the most of the quieter roads, we want you to share your favourite routes.

Newcomers may not know where to start with plotting out where to ride in their local area, while those who’ve been riding more than usual recently may have become bored of their usual loops.

So, no matter where you’re from in the UK, we’d love for you to share your best routes, no matter how serious a rider you are. Wherever you are in the country, we want to help share your local knowledge. If you have a great Yorkshire route you don’t mind sharing with others, let’s have it. If you have a London route that isn’t just riding laps of Richmond Park again, and again, we’d love to hear from you.

Please email jonny.long@futurenet.com to let us know your favourite rides over a variety of distances. Don’t worry about the specific distances, as long as it’s near enough that’s great, as well as any specific hilly routes that are good for improving your climbing abilities.

Please email jonny.long@futurenet.com answering the following:

1. Tell us your favourite 25-mile training ride: Where and what the route is, why it’s a great route, any links to Strava rides, any pictures we can use

2. Tell us your favourite 50-mile training ride: Where and what the route is, why it’s a great route, any links to Strava rides, any pictures we can use

3. Tell us your favourite 100-mile training ride: Where and what the route is, why it’s a great route, any links to Strava rides, any pictures we can use

4. What are the go-to hills or climbing routes in your area for a good uphill session: Where and what the route is, why it’s a great route, any links to Strava rides, any pictures we can use

5. If you’d like to, please leave your name and location so we can give you credit