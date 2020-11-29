Velocio clothing range: how to find the right kit for you

Based in New England, Velocio is a relativity new clothing brand founded by former Australian pro rider Kristy Scrymgeour. Launched to create clothing specifically for female riders, that not only performed well, but also at a cheaper than normal cost of the way it looked and fit.

At the time (~2014), this was uncharted territory as most women’s clothing was a shrink and pink version of the men’s. Scrymgeour and designer Brad Sheehan immediately began designing a range of cycling kit made from high-quality materials specifically for women, and in the subsequent years the brand has extended its scope to include a full men’s range as well.

With the initial focus on women’s clothing, Velocio designed what’s known as the Fly Free rear bib shorts, which the brand says allows for nature breaks without having to completely disrobe in the process.

Governed by what it calls the three pillars – design, culture, and responsibility, all which are are revisited yearly and updated based on what’s happening in the world – Velocio aim to be guided by an evolving philosophy.

The design pillar leads the brand’s technical direction and has resulted in things like the Fly Free back, the brand’s top-end Concept range, and foul weather gear. It is also the driving force behind broader decisions like expanding how many of its products are made using recycled and natural fibers.

Culture relates to how Velocio gives back to the cycling community, and in 2019 the brand donated $55,000 to progressive causes important to cycling and beyond, and are continuing its partnership with 1% for the Planet. This pillar has also shaped how the brand chooses brand ambassadors, prioritizing community involvement, and improvement rather than just race results.

The final pillar is responsibility, whereby the brand does its best to evaluate and minimize its environmental impact. This ranges from partnering with manufacturers and fabric mills committed to sustainability, to reducing the amount of packing and only using compostable materials.

Jerseys

Concept

The Concept jersey is Velocio’s flagship riding top. During the design process, Velocio used body mapping to strategically place fabrics chosen for support, breathability, and sun protection.

The material the majority of the jersey is made from is textured, and the fit is articulated so there are no wrinkles or bunching when you reach for the bars. On the back, there are three pockets and a waterproof zippered pocket for valuables. The hems are bonded instead of stitched, and better still, the jersey made of entirely recycled material.

Velocio offers the Concept jersey in both men and women’s cuts, as well as a merino version.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Concept Jersey for $189 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Concept Jersey for $189 direct from Velocio

Signature

Velocio says its signature jersey is the brand’s most versatile top. Made from 100-recycled high gauge Italian fabric, Velocio uses size-specific pattering through the range to cater to a wide range of body types. As a result, the fit is a little less racy than the Concept top but maintains an aero silhouette.

The pockets see an anti-sag design and the full-length YKK Camlock zipper sees a fabric flap at each end to prevent abrasion.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Signature Jersey for $169 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Signature Jersey for $169 direct from Velocio

SE

SE stands for Special Edition, and this jersey is made of up an ever-rotating limited-run print, inclined hand-drawn designs from artists like Lisa Congdon.

Made from recycled polyester, it’s based around a similar fit to the signature jersey albeit made from a slightly more compressive fabric. It sees extended sleeves, anti-sag pockets, and a zippered pocket on the rear.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s SE Jersey for $169 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s SE Jersey for $169 direct from Velocio

Micromodal

For those who appreciate a more casual look and fit when they ride gravel — or anywhere else— the Micromolda jersey is a summer weight top that looks like a t-shirt but has three rear pockets. Made from a fiber called Modal, which is derived from beech trees, this might be the softest fabric we have ever laid our hands on — seriously.

It’s also extremely efficient at wicking moisture and doesn’t cling or chafe when wet, while a carbon thread knit into the fabric prevents it from getting overly funky.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Micromodal Jersey for $139 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Micromodal Jersey for $139 direct from Velocio

Ultralight

Made from ultralight perforated stretch polyester, Velocio’s Ultralight jersey is designed to keep you comfortable on the scorching hot rides. With the material designed to stretch and conform around your body and prevent pinching and binding, Velocio has added a stability paneling on the inside of the jersey to prevent sagging pockets.

The neckline is low cut, the sleeves come most of the way down your elbow, and all the fabrics are UPF30+ rated to prevent the dreaded climber’s jersey bib strap sunburn.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Ultralight Jersey for $139 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Ultralight Jersey for $139 direct from Velocio

Radiator Mesh

Made from a mix of lightweight recycled fabric on the sleeves, the bulk of the Radiator Mesh Jersey is made from the ultra techy Polartech Delta fabric. This next-to-skin textile uses a specialized knit construction of hydrophilic and hydrophobic yarns to create knit structures that are elevated ever so slightly off your skin to speed up evaporation and reduce wet cling.

Our reviewer was a fan of this top’s fit and breathability but noted the branding was a bit loud for her taste, and black bib straps did show through the perforated fabric. It is SPF30+ rated over, so no need to worry about getting sunburned through the jersey.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Radiator Mesh Jersey for $139 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Radiator Mesh Jersey for $139 direct from Velocio

Bib Shorts

Concept

Following the same naming structure as the jerseys, the Concept bibs are Velocio’s most advanced high-performance bibs. Made from a dual fabric, the front-facing areas are made from a highly breathable textile, while the back side is a compressive fabric design to keep your muscles fresh.

Inside is a proprietary fully floating chamois specific to the Concept bibs. The pad uses two-stage anti-vibration high-density reticulated foams designed for all-day comfort and breathability. Velocio has sought to integrate this pad into the pattering of the short, meaning fewer seams and chaff points and more comfortable pedaling. The men’s version sees lycra straps and perforated mesh back, while the women’s version has the Fly Free back.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Concept Bibs for $289 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Concept Bibs for $289 direct from Velocio

Luxe

With a shorthand name of luxury and a hefty price tag, you would expect these bibs to be pretty darn fancy. Happily, they live up to this title. Made from heavy-gauge lycra, the fabric is highly compressive and soft to the touch. The leg band and bib straps are made from the same 45mm elastic material, with the former coated with silicone dots on the inside.

The chamois is a Velocio Elastic Interface collaboration that comes in cuts for men and women. The recycled face fabric is plush and soft on the skin, and the multi-density foam keeps you comfortable for extended periods.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Luxe Bibs for $259 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Luxe Bibs for $259 direct from Velocio

Signature

In the same vein as the jersey, the Signature Bibs fall roughly in the middle of Velocio’s range and are designed to perform well in just about every condition. They are made with a slightly lighter fabric than the Luxe bibs, which Velocio says don’t provide quite the same level of compression, but breathes better — they are also about $30 cheaper. The chamois is exactly the same as the Luxe bib.

The Women’s version comes as just short, or bibs with the Fly Free back, while the Men’s cut is only available as bibs.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Signature Bibs for $229 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Signature Bibs for $229 direct from Velocio

Ultralight

Roughly 30-percent lighter than the Signature Bib, the Ultralight bib is focused squarely on keeping you comfortable in hot and humid conditions. Using a new 140gsm stretch woven fabric, Velocio says this new offer textile superior compression that used in the previous version without sacrificing any breathability.

Super lightweight fabrics tend to become through overtime, which is why Velocio has opted for a high opacity deep black finish to prevent your buttcrack from being on show to everyone sitting on your wheel.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Ultralight Bibs for $229 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Ultralight Bibs for $229 direct from Velocio

Foundation

Quite a lot of Velocio’s clothing comes with a premium price tag; the Foundation bibs are the brand’s answer to a more budget-friendly bib. Based around the same fit as the Signature shorts, they are made from a lightweight recycled fabric and use the same bib straps, leg grippers, and trims found on the pricier shorts.

The main difference comes from the chamois; it’s slightly thinner using a single density of foam throughout.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Radiator Mesh Jersey for $129 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Radiator Mesh Jersey for $129 direct from Velocio

Jackets

Signature Softshell Jacket

Velocio partnered with eVent to produced a proprietary fabric for the Signature Softshell jacket. Combining eVent’s Direct Vent Strech waterproof membrane with Primaloft performance yarn on the interior and a DWR stretch-woven face fabric makes for a coat that effectively keeps the elements on the outside, while keeping the inside comfortably warm.

The brand says it’s ideal for 32 – 50F / 0-10C items and is 10k waterproof rated.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Signature Softshell Jacket for $229 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Signature Softshell Jacket for $229 direct from Velocio

Ultralight Rain Jacket

Rain jackets are one of the hardest things to make, not only do they need to pack down to about the size of your fist, they need to be waterproof and breathable, while also not fitting like a potato sack. Velocio’s Ultralight rain jacket is made of eVent waterproof fabric with a 30k/10k breathability to waterproof rating and 0.2cfm air permeability. All the seams are taped, the cuffs of the sleeves are elastic, and a rear vent also allows access to your pockets.

To make sure the jacket doesn’t act like a sail as you ride, the articulated sleeves, shoulders, and back are designed around your position on the bike, not a mannequin standing straight up.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Ultralight Rain Jacket for $349 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Ultralight Rain Jacket for $349 direct from Velocio

Ultralight

Whether it be for a dawn patrol roll out or an alpine descent with a massive temperature gradient, a light windproof layer can be the difference between a big smile on your face and freezing your buns off. The Ultralight jacket is made from Japanese milled 20gsm Pertex quantum fabric to stop chills before they get to your body. The back sees veil mesh panels, so you don’t boil in a bag, and everything is DWR treated, so light showers roll-off before they can soak in.

Buy now: Velocio Men’s Ultralight Jacket for $149 direct from Velocio

Buy now: Velocio Women’s Ultralight Jacket for $149 direct from Velocio