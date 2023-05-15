Best of Giro d'Italia rest day tweets: Warren Barguil gets a haircut and Mark Cavendish tests out his sprint
It's a day off for the 164 riders left in the Giro d'Italia, but that does not mean the content stops. Far from it.
There is only one story in town today: Remco Evenepoel pulling out of the Giro d'Italia thanks to Covid. The permutations of what this might mean and the shockwaves are still ongoing, but so is the Giro itself.
The riders and teams have just completed nine stages which took them from the middle of Italy to the south and back again, nine stages which took its toll on the peloton.
It's worth pointing out that that this will be the first time for many of the riders in the peloton to have ridden so long in a row, even those riders who took part in Grand Tours last year. The Giro, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España all had bonus rest days last year, thanks to their foreign starts, so this will be a new adventure for some - heavy legs all round.
Today, however, is a rest day. It's time to relax, to chill out, and to do some top quality social media posting, or a roundup of said social media posts. Or something more useful, I'm not telling you what to do.
Already today, we have sad Remco leaving the Giro, Mark Cavendish getting his sprint going, Warren Barguil getting a haircut, and Jake Stewart having a coffee.
There's also posts from before today - shock - which include Tao Geoghegan Hart taking time to shout out an author, Lizzie Holden dreaming of an end to rain in the Basque Country, and Robert Gesink picking up litter. Lovely.
1. Remco looking sad saying goodbye to all the Soudal Quick-Step staff got me a bit, I'll be honest
A post shared by Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstepteam) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
2. Phil Lowe, Quick-Step's press officer, tried to switch off from the Remco madness on Sunday evening - good luck to him dealing with our friends in Belgium today and tomorrow
So everybody knows, I’m going on ‘do not disturb’ for at least 7 hours!May 14, 2023
3. Groupama-FDJ went for coffee in Scandiano and took some moody photos while they were at it. I like Jake Stewart's hair.
Giorno di riposo ☕️🍧 pic.twitter.com/7nUNClkojyMay 15, 2023
4. Team Corratec-Selle Italia are looking at the bright side of Covid withdrawals - their best placed rider has now moved up to 93rd! Well done Karel Vaceck
Pare che abbiamo guadagnato due posizioni in classifica generaleIt looks like we gained two positions in the GC#NeverGiveUp #TeamcorratecSelleItalia #GiroMay 15, 2023
5. EOLO-Kometa are just washing their vehicles, there is no rest for team staff
“Rest” day 🧽🚙🎵🇪🇸#Giro #GirodItalia “Rest” day 🧽🚙🎵🇪🇸#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/vxeQiby0KZMay 15, 2023
6. Rest day. Time for a haircut, Warren! Hurry up. No, I will not give you tramlines
Au tour de Warren pic.twitter.com/IYoOuLYPc7May 15, 2023
7. Mark Cavendish opening up his sprint is a thing of beauty. Now to do it in sight of the finish line...
🇮🇹 VIDEO: @giroditalia Feel the speed with the Manx Missile 🚀 @MarkCavendish #Giro #GirodItalia #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/XLxPItw6LHMay 15, 2023
8. Speaking of Cavendish, at least he could find the funny side of his crash on stage five
A post shared by Mark Cavendish (@markcavendish) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
9. Tao Geoghegan Hart, third on GC at the Giro d'Italia, and also a big fan of Dan Hancox's Inner City Pressure. If you are also interested in the history of grime, it's the one for you.
A post shared by Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeogheganhart) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
10. Geraint Thomas is squeezing every bit of life out of the "little bastard" nickname for Remco. Sadly, there will be no more chances this Giro
Ahhh that was close. Happy with the ride but gutted not to finally get a Giro stage win. Congrats @EvenepoelRemco #littlebastard pic.twitter.com/WMH8a0fwDUMay 14, 2023
11. Speaking of Remco, not everyone is a former footballer in the pro peloton...
#Giro 🇮🇹Maybe not with these skills 🫣🤣 https://t.co/2LZTYJpwOp pic.twitter.com/OI4BeViFsxMay 11, 2023
12. More football and cycling! Fabio Cannavaro and Ivan Basso, the duo you didn't know you wanted
A cena con il capitano 🇮🇹@fabiocannavaroofficial pic.twitter.com/VA4df4UN5mMay 12, 2023
13. Marcel Kittel is having the time of his life. Who can blame him
Marcel Kittel with his son via instagram stories after turning 35 🥰https://t.co/ekPYggbMWn pic.twitter.com/FZvEDZHXwTMay 12, 2023
14. If you are having a boring day in the bunch, why not pretend to catch Mads Pedersen. Better than the stupid egg game
pic.twitter.com/2dCZabRjRmMay 12, 2023
15. Thomas De Gendt is impressed by Ben Healy's escape on stage eight of the Giro d'Italia. From one breakaway expert to another.
Ben Healy. You get the TDG’s breakaway seal of approval. My hat goes off to you. Chapeau.May 13, 2023
16. Lizzie Holden, here, hoping for anything, anything, just no more precipitation
A post shared by Elizabeth Holden (@lizzieholden) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
17. Back to Tao Geoghegan Hart, and it turns out he's a Fossombrone fan now. Sorry Arsenal
If anyone brings one of these shirts to the bus at this @giroditalia I’ll happily swap you an @ineosgrenadiers shirt signed by the whole team ⭕️ #FCFossombrone pic.twitter.com/oXxMGeKlDXMay 14, 2023
18. Robert Gesink, expert domestique, and also a responsible man. Pick up your litter! Or Robert will be angry!
A post shared by Robert Gesink (@robertgesink) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
19. Finally, remember the good times with Remco, before Covid. Here's the world champion in a helicopter, of course
A post shared by Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstepteam) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
