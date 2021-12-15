BKOOL: The most complete cycling app to train indoor this winter

BKOOL is the most complete virtual cycling simulator we’ve ever seen. The training app offers a versatile training experience unmatched by competing training apps, including millions of real-world cycling routes and POV videos. BKOOL hosts rides and events with professional riders including Chris Froome, Sergio Higuita, and the Deceuninck-QuickStep team, and this year they are hosting the official Virtual Giro d’Italia.

On the BKOOL app, you’ll have access to so much more than workouts and training routes, and you can try it all free for 30 days . Here’s what you can find on the BKOOL indoor training app.

Real-life rides, workouts, classes, and more

BKOOL is designed to be a real-life cycling simulator that brings the thrill of outdoor riding indoors. Using real-life routes and POV footage taken from real-life cyclists, BKOOL is more than just a training app – it is a complete cycling simulator. You can upload your own routes on the app too, using GPX files to map the course and terrain. Users can compete in racing league, multiplayer challenges, and group rides with BKOOL ambassadors including Tour de France Champion Chris Froome.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

BKOOL users can even upload their own ride footage and share their routes with the BKOOL universe. The app is compatible with many smart trainers and smart bikes, and available for download on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Once you start riding, BKOOL gives you three options for viewing your route: 3D, video, or map views. 3D views put you straight into the action with avatars moving around you and multiple different camera angles. Video view creates the most immersive cycling experience, putting you at the POV of the rider on almost any road in the world. Map view is the simplest on offer, showing you from above as your arrow moves across the map.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

BKOOL also offers Fitness classes which are led by professional instructors who keep you motivated and focused during their workout sessions. You can even create your own custom workouts, and tailor your experience to your riding goals, all with the community-driven feel of a spin class. The BKOOL simulator is also compatible with Strava and Garmin Connect, so you can share easily your indoor training sessions and all your training achieves with your social media communities in different platforms.

Velodromes, racing, and group rides

No other indoor training app lets you race on a velodrome – BKOOL does. Riders can compete in the individual pursuit, team pursuit, Keirin, strategy, and sprints on three velodromes around the world: the London velodrome, the Valencia Velodrome, and the Galapagar Velodrome in Madrid. BKOOL is also the official partner series of the UCI Track Champions League, offering a user experience like no other.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

In addition to the velodrome and Virtual Giro d’Italia – more on that below – there are many other group rides and events that you can find on BKOOL. You can find challenges and group rides with professional riders and BKOOL ambassadors Chris Froome, Sergio Higuita, Oscar Freire, or the Deceuninck-QuickStep team, along with thousands of other BKOOL users around the world.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

BKOOL has a massive library of indoor cycling workouts crafted by professional coaches, specifically designed to improve performance and fitness. You can also create your own custom workouts using the BKOOL “Workouts Creator.” Moreover, you are able to bring your own workouts sessions from Training Peaks and ride them indoor in the simulator.

You can find more information about BKOOL workouts on their website .

BKOOL Fitness

Reminiscent of other all-round training apps, BKOOL now offers BKOOL Fitness, a library of instructor-led training sessions that will help you reach your fitness goals. You can customise your goals and rhythm on the BKOOL app, and structure your workouts whenever you’d like.

You’ll get unlimited access to hundreds of indoor cycling sessions, all led by expert coaches. The BKOOL app syncs with Google Fit and Health (iOS) apps, while Strava compatibility coming soon. On the BKOOL website , you can find step-by-step instructions for downloading the app, pairing your devices, and completing your first workout.

30-day free trial to new members

BKOOL costs just 9.99 €/month, but the app is offering a 30-day free trial for new members. Available on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, BKool is available for 96 €/year. It’s a very competitive price taking into account all the possibilities offered by the whole platform.

Giro d’Italia Virtual

In collaboration with RCS Sport, BKOOL is hosting the Giro d’Italia Virtual from 15th October 2021 to 2nd January 2022. The event is a non-competitive cycling event designed for riders of all abilities.

Using new 3D technology to overlap virtual cycling avatars with real live video taken directly from the roads of the Giro, you’ll feel like a professional cyclist in the Virtual Giro d’Italia. The exclusive content on BKOOL includes simulated Giro d’Italia stages with videos recorded in the last edition of the Giro d’Italia, and points-based competitions where every rider will be eligible to wins a number of prizes.



For this exciting event, BKOOL has created a new simulation technology, mixing HD videos with different 3D elements and creating the most immersive cycling simulation experience we’ve ever seen before.

(Image credit: BKOOL)

Stages and Prizes

Riders who complete the four stages of Grande Partenza – Parte 1 will be entered into the prize draw and get a 50% discount on upcoming events. To get started, all you need to do is download the BKool app, link your devices, and sign up for the Virtual Giro d’Italia!

(Image credit: BKOOL)

You can ride the Virtual Giro d’Italia stages at any time, and complete them as many times as you’d like. Rankings are available for the best time completing each stage, although your standing doesn’t factor into your ability to win prizes – it’s all about completing the stages. BKool users can gain points for the prize entries by signing up, finishing stages, completing rounds (groups of stages), and earning double points for completing the final round – the Grande Arrivo.

And now for the list of prizes. By competing in the Grande Partenza – Parte 1, you could be eligible to win a Giro d’Italia pink jersey, vouchers for BKool Premium, hospitality for two people at the Giro d’Italia, hospitality for two people at Strade Bianche, hospitality for two people at Milano-Sanremo, and a Giro d’Italia merchandising pack which includes a T-shirt, bag, and hat. Now get out there and start riding!