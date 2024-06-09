It’s been fun watching others deal with Pogačar's un-ignorable excellence

If Tadej Pogačar’s Giro d’Italia dominance has taught us anything, says the Doc, it’s how to lose with style and grace – or not...

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

The general classification contenders at the Giro d’Italia this year had a very everyday-cycling problem to deal with. That’s the irritating existence of someone who’s much, much faster than them.  

Most of us, on any random group ride, or even if we’re just tooling round a local park before work, will have had to find a dignified way to deal with un-ignorable excellence-in-others. It was fun watching Geraint Thomas and the others having to do the same thing every time Tadej Pogačar headed off up the road.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine.

