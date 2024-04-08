Everything is bigger in Texas: meet the group ride regularly attracting 800 cyclists

The Breakfast Club started as a few friends meeting up for a ride and breakfast

Austin's Breakfast Club is the largest group ride in the country
(Image credit: Simon Krenk)
Elizabeth Harroun
By Elizabeth Harroun
published

The anticipation builds all month. And when that Saturday approaches, and the Breakfast Club hosts their monthly supported group ride, Austin is awash with cyclists all headed to the same place. 

Hundreds gather for the free pre-ride coffee and nutrition while police escorts stand at the ready to safely guide the swarm of riders through a predesignated route. The ride is fast but friendly — a monthly opportunity to test your legs while catching up with all your bike friends and linger over post-ride food and beers for hours afterward. And then, next month, we do it all over again. 

